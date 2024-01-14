Space-inspired baby names are set to be popular in 2024 - but do you think they’re out of this world?
These astronomy-related names are expected to rise in popularity this year at the expense of some classic names as parents aim to give their children a head start in the sciences
There are some exciting space missions planned for this year, but space could be a popular theme for baby names this year too.
When deciding on the right name for your baby, you can often find it difficult. Whether you’re expecting, or you’re looking at your newborn and trying to find the perfect name for your perfect little one, how do you settle on just one?
From the old-fashioned names making a comeback to some lesser-known floral names that are expected to be popular this year, the opportunities are almost limitless. A bit like humankind’s potential to explore the universe, you might suggest.
And funnily enough, space-inspired baby names are expected to increase in popularity this year. According to Nameberry, parents want to “send the right message” with science-themed names.
Astra and Mars are among those expected to become more popular, as well as Darwin and Kepler – after biologist Charles Darwin and astronomer Johannes Kepler respectively. Meanwhile, Nova, which was the 94th most popular name for girls last year, may also rise in popularity.
Taking a closer look at last year’s charts shows that space-inspired names aren’t a totally new thing. Luna, which means ‘moon’ in Latin, was the 20th most popular name last year. Phoebe, which we might not associate with space but is actually one of Saturn’s moons, was 24th.
Lyra, which is the name of a constellation, was 75th. Meanwhile, Ophelia, one of Uranus’ moons, was 85th.
These could be some of the most popular names of the next year or two, replacing some of the names which are seemingly dying out. These include some classic Biblical names like Hannah and John – for years, baby name staples.
If you're still looking for the right baby name, why not try our baby name generator and see what you get? Or, have a browse of the celebrity-inspired baby names Brits are loving in 2024.
