TikTok mum explains viral trend helping people looking for baby name inspo - and it’s pretty grim

Looking for baby name inspiration? A viral TikTok trend suggests searching in this one unusual place - would you try it?

It's not uncommon for baby name inspiration to come from unconventional places, with parents looking skywards for space-inspired baby names, and turning their favourite tunes into baby names inspired by musicians singing them. There's now even a Tinder for baby names app, for those looking to swipe and fall in love with a name instead of a romantic match.

A new viral TikTok trend has taken the hunt for naming inspiration one step further. Haley Brooks Hodge is expecting her fourth child, and shares family life on the platform with her followers. Posting a video of herself walking through a cemetery to hunt for creative baby names, the mum wrote "When cemeteries hold the prettiest names, so you take the family to look for the perfect baby girl name," explaining the trend doing the rounds on the site.

Hodge can be seen taking a stroll through the gravestones, pointing out names catching her eye. "Bellamy, Cooper," she shows the camera, telling followers the latter was where her own sister got her name. She continues to point out "Magdalene, Meares, Cornelia, Viola, Delia" with one of her children in tow as she notes her personal favourites.

At the end of the video, the mum shares a list of the names she loved the most during her unusual inspiration expedition. These include:

Lisette

Mable

Syble

Love

Comfort

Eula

Tempie

Lottie

Neoma

Delaney

Sailor

Honey

One follower commented "Glad I’m not the only one who chose a name from a cemetery," with another adding "My grandma did the same thing for my mom’s name - Alynda. She’s never met another and always gets compliments on how beautiful her name is."

Adding to the conversation, another person wrote "I saw the name Monroe visiting a family plot with my Granny and Aunt, later I found out it's a family name on both sides of my family and I always wanted to use it for a girl. Never was able to I hope you pick it."

GoodtoKnow Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Rounding up the positive comments for the unusual method of choosing a name, another commenter said "I found a name in a cemetery if I had ever had a daughter. Still my favourite name - Othella."

For more conventional ways to select a moniker for your little one, check out these beautiful-sounding baby names, rare baby names, and the old fashioned baby names making a comeback.