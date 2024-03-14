New data reveals the top trending baby names of the last decade, and they're not what you'd expect - is yours on the list?
Parents are changing their approach to baby names and the new choices are proving popular
New data from the Office for National Statistics and Compare The Market has revealed the most popular baby name choices from the last decade and the names in those top spots may not be what you'd expect.
There are so many baby names to choose from when planning for the arrival of your newborn, some may say too many! There are unique baby names for those wanting something a little different, or old fashioned baby names - many of which are making a comeback and could be the perfect choice for someone wanting something traditional but not too common. Still, if you do go for a more popular baby name, many of them have meanings that you never knew about, giving them a special edge.
All these choices, many of which have become more popular thanks to the endless sources of inspiration we can find on the internet it, have led to a huge shift in the approach some parents are taking to naming their kids. So much so, in fact, that the latest data detailing the most popular baby names is a little shocking.
That's because a huge amount of traditional names have dropped in popularity so drastically, that they no longer appear on the top ten list of most used names. So, now that many baby names have fallen ‘out of favour’ with millennial parents, what names are replacing them?
Research by Compare the Market has analysed the increase in popularity of names over a 10 year period, highlighting the choices which have seen the biggest rise in use. Using ONS data, they found that the sweet name Saint is the top trending baby boy name in the UK, experiencing a whopping 1,867% increase in use since 2011. Even more impressive, the name Harper for girls has seen a 3,424% increase!
In a close second, the musician-inspired baby name Bowie for boys has seen a 1,850% rise in popularity, while Aubrey for girls experienced a 2,000% increase.
But while some names are rising in popularity, others are dwindling. The name Brandon for baby boys has seen the biggest drop in popularity, with an 87% drop in use, while Amy has fallen out of favour for baby girls, with an 86% drop.
Top ten trending baby names for boys over the past decade
- Saint
- Bowie
- Ezra
- Bodhi
- Hunter
- Hendrix
- Grayson
- Otis
- Killian
- Archer
Top ten trending baby names for girls over the past decade
- Harper
- Aubrey
- Ariah
- Blake
- Sloane
- Etta
- Luna
- Ada
- Monroe
- Winnie
Least popular baby boy names over the past decade
- Brandon
- Ashton
- Mackenzie
- Connor
- Justin
- Matthew
- Luke
- Ashley
- Bradley
- Bailey
Least popular baby girl names over the past decade
- Amy
- Brooke
- Fiona
- Kimberley
- Samatha
- Lucy
- Honor
- Kate
- Holly
- Rebecca
GoodtoKnow Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
Grandparents who refuse to respect parenting choices may pay a big price, new research shows
Disagreements between parents and grandparents on how to raise children can have lasting, and negative, impacts
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
"I just burst into tears and said ‘I can’t do it all’…" Influencer Louise Boyce on life as the default parent
Plus her 'life-saving' kid product she can't live without, and the one quality all parents need to survive
By Stephanie Lowe Published