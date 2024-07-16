My family is obsessed with board games - these are our favourites (and they're in the sale!)

Our news editor Lucy Wigley and her family LOVE board games - they've scoured the best offers in the Amazon Prime day sale to share their tried and tested favourites which they think are worth spending your money on.

We love board games in our house. I have a cupboard heaving with ones that have seen so much play over the years with my two sons aged 10 and 11 - and we want to share which ones we love. Not only have these games provided hours of rainy day fun and a bucket loads of memories from being played endlessly on family holidays, they're also in the sale.

While there are plenty of other Prime Day toy deals on offer, board games are great for bringing the family together. Hurry and grab yourselves some of the best deals on board games I know you'll love.

Best board games

1. Battleship Classic Board Game - WAS £19.99, NOW £12.79 (save 36%) at Amazon This naval strategy game was an instant hit in our house. My husband played it as a child and wanted to share it with our children. Battleship has the very simple premise of challenging players to seek and destroy their opponent's fleet, but the planning and thought required really gets everyone honing their strategic skills. For age 7+.

2. Guess Who? - WAS £14.99, NOW £10.49 (save 30%) at Amazon Another classic from the childhoods of parents everywhere. When I did dance shows as a kid, we played Guess Who? backstage every time we performed, while waiting for calls to the stage. This is a great first game to introduce children to, using the power of deduction to work out which of the quirky characters their opposition has selected. Age 6+, but children from age four would be fine with this game.

3. The Game of Life Game - WAS £24.99, NOW £13.39 (save 46%) at Amazon This sweet game has seen us through many rainy afternoons. Kids can buckle up move their own little car around the board, making big life choices as they go. They get to choose whether to go to college, get married, grow their family, and make savvy investment choices. Definitely a great reflection of the real choices they'll be faced with one day! Age 8+ but my children played from age five.

4. Monopoly - WAS £25.99, NOW £11.49 (save 56%) as Amazon This is an absolute staple in our house, whatever the weather. My kids never seem to tire of seeing how much property they can snap up, and how many hotels they can buy in an attempt to financially wipe out any other player who lands on them. Super competitive and super fun, this deal is too good to miss. Age 8+ although my children played from age six.

5. Ticket to Ride - WAS £39.99, NOW £33.99 (save 15%) at Amazon We bought this based on reviews alone - it was difficult to ignore the nearly 25,000 nearly universally positive reviews. We were NOT disappointed. This game is so simple to learn, involving building strategic train routes around the US (there's also a Europe version available) to connect cities and claim points. You really need to play to see the beauty of this game, that absolutely delights my children. Age 8+

6. Risk - WAS £38.99, NOW £22.69 (save 42%) at Amazon Another very strategic game involving world domination. Players need to conquer other countries, and taking over a new country gains a player more soldiers and a better chance of being able to take over. Set aside several hours for this one, as it can take some time - we've occasionally left it set up and returned to it over the course of a few evenings. Age 4+

7. Throw Throw Burrito - WAS £24.99, NOW £14.24 (save 43%) at Amazon This starts as a table top game, but quickly descends into a game of dodgeball - that is not a joke! Best played in a room where you don't mind things being thrown, or out in an open space, this game is just plain, silly fun. Players earn points, but have to dodge soft burritos being lobbed at them when they lose points - you really need to play to understand the joy - my children have rolled around on the floor shaking with laughter when we've played this. Absolutely worth your purchase. Age 7+ but younger children can easily get the hang of it.

