33 best Amazon Prime Day toy deals - up to 73% off including LEGO, Barbie, Tonies and more

If you have kids' birthdays coming up, or want to get a head start on (dare I say it?) Christmas shopping, then mark your calendars folks, because Amazon Prime Day is here.

If you're not sure when Amazon Prime Day is, you don't have to wait because the sale has arrived. The mega retailer started dropping deals at 00.01am and will keep releasing discounts until 11.59pm tomorrow. If you find the thought of scouring pages and pages of deals completely overwhelming, you're in luck. We've been scouring Amazon (so you don't have to) to find the best toys and games deals that you can snap up right now. While we highly rate all of the products on this list, we especially love the discounts we're seeing on screen free audio players like the Toniebox (with 25 per cent off) and the Yoto player (with 27 per cent off) We've been eagle eyed to see if any of the toys we've loved, tested, recommended, or have on our own wish lists, have had their prices slashed.

Take a look below for the best Prime Day toy deals we've found so far, and we'll keep this page updated throughout the Prime Day sale when new deals drop.

Best Amazon Prime Day toys and games deals

Mix and make toys

Cookeez Makery Baked Treatz Oven Playset | WAS £39.99, NOW £25.33 (save 37%) at Amazon This playset got two big thumbs up from my Goddaughters (aged six and nine) when they helped me test it. They loved that they could follow the instructions without any input from a grown up, and it definitely sparked their curiosity as they wondered which plush pet they would end up creating. Once the sweet-smelling plush was revealed, they were even more engaged, trying to figure out where it came from, and wanted to repeat it again and again.

Baby walkers

VTech First Steps Baby Walker | WAS £42.99, NOW £29.99 (save 30%) at Amazon We love this VTech baby walker so much, it made the final cut in our best baby walkers guide. It's got loads of features to keep your baby entertained, including lights, sounds and lots for your little one to press, twist and spin, which is great for developing their fine motor skills. We love the detachable panel that means it can be used for seated play too, and it folds down compactly which makes for easy storage when it's not in use.



Babymoov 5-in-1 baby walker and rocker | WAS £109.99, NOW £85.49 (save 22%) at Amazon Offering good value for money, this baby walker and rocker can adapt with your baby, offering a seated walker option that becomes a push walker as your little one develops their walking skills. There's loads to keep tiny hands occupied, including a music box with three different melodies to spark all of your child's senses.





Interactive toys

Toniebox Peppa Pig Starter Set | WAS £79.95, NOW £59.66 (save 25%) at Amazon This Toniebox comes with a best selling On the Road with Peppa Pig audio character so it's a great way to kickstart a Tonies collection. It's designed to be operated by little hands (age three and up) so we love that it encourages independent play and learning, and there's not a screen in sight. Within minutes, our four-year-old tester was swapping out audio characters, adjusting the volume, and ushering us away so he could listen to the stories in peace.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet | WAS £149.99, NOW £64.99 (save 57%) at Amazon Suitable for kids aged from three to seven, this kid-friendly tablet comes with 12 months of Amazon Kids+, which includes thousands of ad-free books, games, videos and apps. It's also got an easy-to-use parental dashboard which allow you to filter content based on your child's age. With a 13 hour battery life, it's great for long journeys in the car, and its kid-proof case will keep the tablet protected even if excitable little hands get a bit clumsy. This is also the lowest ever price this tablet has been so snap it up now if you're keen.

Echo Dot Kids (5th generation) | WAS £64.99, NOW £29.99 (save 54%) at Amazon This kid-friendly smart speaker is designed for use with Amazon's smart assistant Alexa, which will automatically give kid-friendly responses to any questions asked and filter songs with explicit lyrics. For extra peace of mind, it also comes with a range of customisable parental controls. You'll also get a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+.



Bitzee Interactive Digital Pet | WAS £34.99, NOW £24.99 (save 29%) at Amazon If your child is bugging you for a pet, try them with a Bitzee interactive pet first. Suitable for children aged five and older, Bitzee reacts to swipes, tilts and touches and the more it's played with, the more pets your little one can unlock. Plus it's compact and mess free, which will be music to the ears of parents everywhere.

Hasbro Furby Coral | WAS £74.99, NOW £37.50 (save 50%) at Amazon Huge in the late 1990s, Furbys are the perfect touch of nostalgia. These interactive pets can help to instill emotional intelligence, empathy, and nurturing skills, while also introducing children to the realities of pet ownership. If your child is pestering you for a real life pet, then starting them off with a Furby counts as training.





Games

Monopoly Junior Board Game | WAS £19.99, NOW £12.99 (save 35%) at Amazon If you want to reduce just how much time your kids spend on screens, then board games are a must. While classic Monopoly might be too complex for younger children, Monopoly Junior offers a couple of game options for kids from the age of four. This is two games in one - the first is suitable for children aged between four and five, and the second is suitable for kids aged six and over.

Orchard Toys Match and Spell Game | WAS £9.75, NOW £7 (save 28%) at Amazon Suitable for kids aged four and over, this Orchard Toys game helps them to identify letters and put them together to form words. It helps to boost letter recognition and phonetic word building, as well as fostering their memory and matching skills.

Pictionary Air | WAS £19.99, NOW £7.99 (save 60%) at Amazon If your family are always on their phones, then use that to your advantage and turn it into a family game of Pictionary. With Pictionary Air, you download the free Pictionary Air app, point the in-app camera at the person as they draw their picture in the air (using the special Pictionary Air pen), and they'll appear, along with their sketch, on the screen of your smart device.



LEGO & construction toys

LEGO Disney Pixar Inside Out 2 Mood Cubes Playset | WAS £29.99, NOW £24.99 (save 17%) at Amazon Suitable for kids aged nine and older, this set includes two mood cubes, with nine changeable mood plates and Joy and Anxiety mini-doll figures. While construction toys like LEGO can help to encourage mindfulness and reduce anxiety, this particular set can also be used to help teach kids about their emotions and encourage them to talk about their feelings.

LEGO City Apartment Building | WAS £74.99, NOW £50.98 (save 32%) at Amazon Suitable for kids aged six and over, this apartment playset is a great shout for any LEGO fan. It comes with pretend solar panels, a toy corner shop, living room, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom with toilet and bath

and includes six Minifigures and a load of accessories. It can also be connected to other LEGO City playsets to really open up the imaginative play possibilities.





LEGO Disney Stitch | WAS £59.99, now £47.99 (save 20%) at Amazon If you missed the memo, Stitch is super popular right now. Combine that with the enduring power of LEGO, and you've got a must-buy on your hands. LEGO teaches key problem-solving skills, helps kids learn how to follow instructions independently, and gives them a real sense of achievement when they have completed something that looks exactly how it should.

Coodoo Magnetic Tiles | WAS £34.99, NOW £18.99 (save 37%) at Amazon With 40 magnetic tiles in a variety of shapes and colours, this construction set can help foster hand-eye coordination and creative thinking, as well as boosting colour and shape recognition. Each tile has a smooth surface and rounded edges, making them suitable for little hands. As well as building fun and colourful structures, these tiles can also be used to make fun patterns on the fridge (or walls painted with magnetic paint). Suitable from the age of three.





Dolls & Figures

Heroes of Goo Jit Zu Deep Goo Sea Blazagon Hero Pack | WAS £11.99, NOW £7.99 (save 33%) at Amazon This Heroes of the Goo Jit Zu toy is super stretchy (it'll stretch to three times it's normal size), which offers a great sensory play experience for kids, and you can fill his head with water and it'll spurt out of his mouth. There are also loads to collect, so kids can role play and team up with their friends to save the planet. Suitable for kids aged four and over.





Outdoor toys and games

Little Tikes Turtle Sandbox | WAS £59.99, NOW £47.49 (save 21%) at Amazon Kids will love this turtle shaped sandbox, that also doubles as a little paddling pool when the weather warms up. Suitable for infants from 12 months, it's a great way to encourage some hands-on sensory play to help your little one discover the world around them.

Throw Throw Burrito Outdoor Game | WAS £29.99, NOW £13.49 (save 55%) at Amazon If you weren't sold on this game by the idea of giant inflatable burritos alone, it also made the cut on our list of the best outdoor toys. The aim of the game is collect matching sets of cards faster than your opponent, while trying to avoid being hit, dodgeball-style, by a giant inflatable burrito. If you have older kids (aged 7 and over), then this game encourages the whole family to get outside and enjoy some physical fun.

Little Tikes Cozy Coupe | WAS £62.99, NOW £51.48 (save 18%) at Amazon There's a reason this Cozy Coupe has been a staple for decades. If you had one when you were younger, now's the time to pick one up for your own child so you can share the nostalgia. It's great for imaginative play, coordination and problem-solving as your little one whizzes around the garden.

Playsets

Melissa & Doug Wooden Ice Cream Toy Shop | WAS £49.99, NOW £26.99 (save 46%) at Amazon Suitable for kids aged three and over, this wooden ice cream toy shop encourages role play and creativity as they make a selection of ice creams for their patrons. They can just as easily play independently or with friends, taking it in turns to be the customer and the server. This is also perfect for parents who want to invest in more sustainable toys over plastic alternatives.





Barbie Dreamhouse | WAS £349.99, NOW £149.99 (save 57%) at Amazon Create your very own Barbieland at home with this epic Barbie Dreamhouse. It offers 360 degree play, so there's loads to spark your little Barbie or Ken's imagination, including ten different play areas from a kitchen and bedroom to a pool and a huge slide. It also has integrated lights and sounds and fun furniture for your little one to move around and explore.









Peppa Pig All Around Peppa’s Town Set | WAS £66.99, NOW £53.92 (save 20%) at Amazon This Peppa-themed toy track will take the plucky piglet on a journey around town. Little ones will love whizzing Peppa around the adjustable track in Mummy Pig's car, with the help of narrated stories. Follow the cues from the stories or explore on your own, visiting destinations from Peppa's house to the school or the playground. At various points along the way, there are a whole host of sounds, music or phrases, to encourage your little one's next stop.



Books

Wonderfully Wired Brains: An Introduction to the World of Neurodiversity by Louise Gooding | WAS £12.99, NOW £5.20 (save 60%) at Amazon With it's accurate and easy to understand explanations of different areas of neurodiversity, this positive book helps to debunk myths and stereotypes, while also educating readers about all aspects of neurodiversity. From an inclusivity point of view, the font and colours used have also been selected with neurodiverse readers in mind.

My First Heroes: Sports Interactive Book | WAS £6.99, NOW £6.50 (save 7%) at Amazon The My First Heroes series are a collection of interactive books that are perfect for infants. The series is also recommended in child development expert, and GoodtoKnow panelist Dr Amanda Gummer's Good Play Guide. In our guide to the best interactive books for babies and toddlers, Dr Gummer says: "These books are invaluable for little ones as they really help stimulate interaction and can help nurture the development of essential knowledge and communication skills right from the start."

My Gruffalo 4 Books Collection | WAS £29.96, NOW £24.99 (save 17%) at Amazon This four-cook collection featuring modern classic tales from Julia Donaldson, makes a great first birthday or Christmas gift. The set includes The Gruffalo, The Gruffalo's Child, Gruffalo Growl and The Gruffalo Touch and Feel Book. The rhyming stories are perfect for kids to enjoy during story time or as part of a bedtime routine, and this set acts as a suitable introduction to other Donaldson stories, such as Zog and The Highway Rat.



When is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is happening right now. It started at 00.01am on Tuesday 16 July and will run until 11.59pm on Wednesday 17th July 2024, offering 48 hours of discounts and offers galore. The discounts are exclusive to Prime members - but the good news is, if you're not already a member, you still have time to sign up for a 30 day free trial, that will see you through the Prime Day sale.

For the last couple of years, Amazon has also held a Prime Day-esque event in October, but it has not yet been confirmed whether that will happen in 2024.

Do you have to be a Prime member to shop Amazon Prime Day?

Yes you do need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of any Prime Day deals. Exclusive access to the sale events throughout the year is one of the main perks of being a Prime member. But on top of that, there are a load of other hidden benefits of Prime that make the membership fee worth it.

You can get a 30-day free trial, even while the sale is on, and when that expires, membership will cost £8.99 a month. If you want to save a bit of cash, you can opt for an annual membership, which costs £95.

How to spot a good toy deal on Prime Day

The best way to spot a good toy deal on Amazon Prime Day is to check the price against other retailers, factoring in any delivery costs that you might incur.

You can also use a website called CamelCamelCamel, to check the historic prices of Amazon products to see whether it tends to be the cheapest on Prime Day. If it is, then make sure you snap it up quickly as you might not be able to get it for this price again.

It's also worth remembering that Prime Day deals change all the time and may not be around for the whole 48-hours, so if you spot something you want, it's worth checking out asap to secure that price, rather than leaving it in your basket and hoping to come back to it later.

If you're not sure whether a Prime membership is worth it, we explain the hidden benefits of Prime you might not be aware of and explain when Amazon Prime Day ends so you know exactly how long you have to get your hands on some serious bargains.