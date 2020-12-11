We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Huge congratulations to Christina Milian and partner Matt Pokora, who are expecting another child together.

Christina Milian has announced she’s expecting her third child in the most adorable way, in a serious of photos posted to her Instagram account.

The singer and actress shared a photo of her and Matt in front of the sunset, as Matt leans down and kisses her baby bump and she looks up towards the sky. A second photo sees big brother Isaiah placing his hands on Christina’s bump.

The new baby will be Christina and Matt’s second child, and Christina shares a third child with former husband The-Dream, real name Terius Youngdell Nash. Their daughter Violet was born in 2010.

Since the exciting announcement, Christina’s comments have been flooded with well wishes from followers. One comment reads, ‘Wow so beautiful! Congrats to you both! ❤️’

Another adds, ‘Yayyyyyy I knew y’all would have another baby 🙌🏾 back to back’

A third reads, ‘Omg Tina!!!!! Congratulations to the whole family!!!’

And a fourth says, ‘How amazing 😘😘😘CONGRATS!!😘❤️’

Matt also shared a sweet update to his Instagram, which translates to, ‘Isaiah is already a protective big brother.’

Christina and Matt started dating in August 2017 after meeting at a restaurant in France. Their first child Isaiah Pokora was born on 20th January 2020.

The singer has previously opened up about parenthood, including how she co-parents with her former spouse. In September 2019, she told SheKnows, “My ex-husband and his wife are fantastic people and we do great co-parenting — international, state to state, and all of it. We’re able to make it work and put our daughter first.”

She added, “And, with my boyfriend now, we’re hard workers, ready for this and used to this life, which is great. It’s not new for us, so we’re ready to make it work however we have to.”

We can’t wait to learn more about the couple’s new arrival!