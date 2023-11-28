Dior launches luxury skincare for babies including a $230 'scented water' - we're not convinced it will take off

Do babies need a skincare routine? Dior says yes with its new baby beauty line, but people are calling it 'insane'.

Baby skin is famed for being smooth, soft and pleasant smelling, so it's unlikely many parents have considered splashing out on luxury skincare products for their little ones. Especially as newborn skin is so sensitive - for the most part, just gentle baby wash and moisturiser are fine, and even milk spots will eventually go away on their own.

The closest most of us have probably got to a baby skincare routine is purchasing a few of the best bath products for babies - and I'm talking cleanser, moisturiser and shampoo at the most - but that could be about to change for some parents, thanks to a new baby skincare line.

Most of us probably know Dior for some of the best perfumes of all time or their luxury makeup collections, but now the fashion house is branching out, with Baby Dior's new skincare products.

The designer brand has described the collection of luxury products as "a complete skincare line for little ones," and it includes a $230 scented water, $115 face and body lotion, $95 cleansing water, and a $95 face, body, and hair foam.

Social media users have been quick to mock the luxury fashion house, with one user writing on X (formerly known as Twitter), "Good luck finding a baby that has $250 to spare," while another joked, "Science did it. They finally found a way to make $230 evaporate into thin air".

One user added, "Water for 230 dollars?? It better have diamonds in it," and another wrote, "Are they joking? Babies don't need skincare".

Others simply said, "This is insane" and "Absolutely cannot be real".

However, some were enthusiastic about the new range, with one commenter writing, "This is awesome," and another saying, "I would love to try it out".

The entire range will set parents back $839.

What's included in the Baby Dior skincare line?

The line is a reimagining of the brand’s previous baby perfume line which was launched in 1970 but has since been discontinued, and was co-created by Francis Kurkdijan, Dior Perfume's creative director, and Cordélia de Castellane, Baby Dior's artistic director.

Speaking to Women’s Wear Daily (WWD), Kurkdjian explained, "When I joined Dior in October 2022, one of the projects I had in mind was revisiting Baby Dior. Christian Dior evoked his childhood many times as a very happy and joyful period of his life.

"The scent and the baby care line were discontinued, and I was eager to bring it back to life as a tribute."

Some have raised concerns that Dior's new baby skincare line could be harmful for babies. While the fashion house has said "Dior science has developed a rigorous testing platform to ensure that the entire Baby Dior line is well tolerated," dermatologists are not convinced.

Dr Viktoryia Kazlouskaya, a double board-certified dermatologist from New York City and owner of Dermatology Circle clinic, told MailOnline, "It's crucial to note that even natural extracts can trigger adverse reactions in sensitive children."

She added of the scented water, "It is basically like a perfume for babies, which is completely not necessary. I think every dermatologist in the world will be very against that."

Dr Kazlouskaya also pointed out that "Pharmacies are full of great products for babies and kids that cost $10-20 maximum," and went on to recommend brands like like Eucerin, Aveeno, Cerave and Vanicream as good sources of products for babies.

She also said, "Babies just need a gentle shampoo, cleanser and moisturiser."

The Baby Dior products are currently available to shop online and in select stores.