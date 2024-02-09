Emma Bridgewater launches Peppa Pig collection - these are our 6 favourite pieces from the modern pottery brand
In celebration of 20 years of the plucky piglet, Emma Bridgewater has launched a new Peppa Pig collection, and it's so chic
Since bursting onto the scenes 20 years ago, Peppa Pig has become a staple in many a family household. But while the children in your life might already have the best Peppa Pig toys out there, she's not often a character featured on grown up buys. And actually, with a lot of adults, she can be quite the polarising pig, with some convinced that Peppa Pig is actually the worst.
But that all changes with Emma Bridgewater's new Peppa Pig collection that offers a range of Peppa-inspired goodies fit for the whole family. Featuring mugs and plates adorned with messages of happiness, positivity and rainbows, as well as recognisable faces from the show, the designs also incorporate the iconic multicoloured dots that have become synonymous with the modern pottery brand.
From small mugs for smaller hands to larger mugs for tired parents who need a vat of coffee, this is a really family-friendly collection that is a real celebration of Peppa's 20th anniversary. With personalisation available on some items, they also make the perfect gift for anyone in a pro-Peppa household.
Prices start from just £16, with free delivery available when you spend £50 or more.
Take a closer look at the Emma Bridgewater x Peppa Pig collection
The collection also includes a bowl for £21 and a Daddy pig mug (currently out of stock).
All of the pottery is handmade and hand-decorated at the Emma Bridgewater factory in Stoke on Trent, so every piece will have small differences making it completely unique.
When it comes to personalisation, it costs an additional £1 per letter, or you can pay an additional £3.50 to have an unscripted version of a personalised design.
Sarah is GoodtoKnow’s Consumer Writer & Money Editor and is passionate about helping mums save money wherever they can - whether that's spending wisely on toys and kidswear or keeping on top of the latest news around childcare costs, child benefit, the motherhood penalty. A writer, journalist and editor with more than 15 years' experience, Sarah is all about the latest toy trends and is always on the look out for toys for her nephew or Goddaughters so that she remains one of their favourite grown ups. When not writing about money or best buys, Sarah can be found hanging out with her rockstar dog Pepsi, getting opinionated about a movie or learning British Sign Language.
