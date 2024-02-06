These Orla Kiely jackets are perfect for the school run - and there's currently up to 70 per cent off

In the rush of trying to get the kids up and out the door in time in the right uniform and weather-appropriate outerwear, a mum's personal style can often get pushed down the list of priorities. While you have probably kitted your child out in the best puddle suits or best waterproof gloves over the years, if you're finding its time to devote a bit of care and attention to yourself, then you have our full support.

If you want an easy way to up your game in the style stakes on the school run, then look no further than a new coat. Super-simple to just throw on over the top of whatever outfit you're wearing, a cool coat can make you look polished and put together and it requires zero effort - all you have to do is put it on. But with so many to choose from, it can be hard to find the time to wade through what's available. That's where we come in.

Save on designer jackets, perfect for the school run

Take these Orla Kiely jackets for example - in practical terms, they're good coats. With various styles in the collection - from longline quilted options that will keep your legs warm and short baffled jackets that will keep you warm while also allowing you freedom of movement to run around after little kids when you need to, to waterproof styles that will keep you dry whatever the elements may throw at you. So far, just sounds like nice coats right?

But the major selling point of these coats is the influence of designer Orla Kiely - this is what takes them from nice coats to style staples. The mid-length padded jacket (which lands below the knee) is available in four different colourways, from the plain-yet-bold burgundy pink, to the jade ditsy print, the fine blue print, or (our favourite) the show-stopping apple blossom yellow design. Better still, all four prints and colours, which have an RRP of £150, are currently in the sale at Regatta with up to 65 per cent off.

The water-repellent baffled jackets, great for colder weather, come in five different colourways and retail for £100, but are now available for less than £60. If you're after something to see you through even the wettest of days, then definitely check out the waterproof jackets, which come in three different designs. If you're not too keen on a bright pattern, then the black waterproof jacket is a great option as its plain black on the outside, but with a fun pop of print on the lining.

If you're after something a bit longer, there's also another midi coat in the range that hits just above the knee, has a drop hem, comes in three different colours and has a whopping 70 per cent off!

If the Orla Kiely designs aren't quite your cup of tea, then it's definitely worth taking a look at the Giovanna Fletcher x Regatta collection, which includes eight mum-friendly winter jackets that will see you through schools runs, trips to the park and days out with ease.

