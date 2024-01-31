Happy 20th anniversary Peppa Pig! Celebrate with our pick of the best Peppa Pig toys (and most are under £25)

Peppa Pig is turning 20, and to celebrate, we're rounding up the best Peppa Pig toys, from adorable plushies and playsets to interactive toys and books. The first Peppa Pig episode aired on 31 May 2004 on Channel 5, and since then Peppa and friends have exploded in popularity, with the show broadcast in more than 180 countries. That popularity not only sparked a whole wave of Peppa-themed toys but even her very own theme parks across the world. Almost 400 Peppa Pig episodes have aired, with characters voiced by famous faces (voices) such as Morwenna Banks and Brian Blessed. Although we realise Peppa can sometimes divide fans, there's no doubt she's still incredibly popular.

As part of the 20th anniversary, Peppa is hosting Peppa's Cinema Party throughout February (across 18 countries including the UK, Ireland and the USA). The event will feature 10 never-before-seen episodes, including a special three-part Wedding Party story with Hollywood couple Katy Perry as Ms Leopard and Orlando Bloom as Mr Raccoon, as well as five new songs and 11 interactive shorts.

If you are looking for toys that not only meet the child in your life's Peppa obsession but also meets the need of their child development stage and offer various types of play, then take a look at our selection of the best Peppa Pig toys, featuring bestsellers and top rated picks.







Peppa Pig Playsets

Playsets make great gifts for kids as they get those imaginative juices flowing, encourage problem solving and can help develop social skills. In the case of Peppa Pig, they also bring Peppa's world from the screen right into real life.

Peppa's Playtime to Bedtime House £39.99 at Amazon Age: 3+ Kids will love playing with Peppa's five room house, where they can turn a dial to change it from daytime to nighttime, setting in motion a range of speech, sound and light. Peppa Pig Peppa's House Bath Playset £24.99 at Very Age: 18m+ Peppa Pig fun doesn't have to pause at bathtime thanks to this Peppa-themed bathset that promises lots of watery fun. It fixes easily to the side of the bath or bathroom tiles via suction cups. Air Peppa Aeroplane Preschool Toy £22 at Very Age: 3+ If you know a little one who will soon be jetting off on holiday, then help prepare them for the adventure with this Air Peppa toy that sees Peppa heading off on her own adventure!

Interactive Peppa Pig toys

Interactive toys can help children develop their social and language skills, as well as boosting their fine motor skills. These are the Peppa-themed interactive toys we're loving.

On the Road with Peppa Pig Tonie £14.99 at John Lewis & Partners Age: 3+ With a running time of around 62 minutes, this audio collection of stories and music from the TV series is a great way to keep kids entertained when they're on the move.



VTech Peppa Pig: Play Smart Laptop £32.99 at Amazon Age: 2+ With 15 games across five activity modes, including Letters and Words, Numbers, Puzzles, Games and Music, this interactive smart laptop helps boost motor skills and develops problem solving.



Peppa Pig Click Pic Camera £13 at Amazon Age: 18m+ This toys helps to develop little ones' cognitive and motor skills, while its colourful design and easy-grip handles make it a great choice for those not quite toddling yet.

Plushies

Plush toys are hugely popular, in fact they were the top selling toy category in 2023, according to the British Toy & Hobby Association.

Sleepover Peppa Soft Toy £20 at Amazon Age: 3+ This adorable bedtime toy is not only cute and super-cuddly, but it also emits a soft nighttime glow and plays a lullaby when the heart on her chest is pressed. Red Dress Peppa £7.99 at Very Age: 3+ Is there anything more iconic than Peppa Pig in her red dress? Instantly recognisable and cuddly, this plush toy stands at eight inches tall, and at less than a tenner, makes a great gift. Squish a Boo Peppa Pig £8.99 at Amazon Age: Suitable from birth Super-soft and squishable, kids will love how tactile this colourful plush toy is. Better still, once you have Peppa, you can also collect George to add to the set!

Books

Books make great gifts for kids, no matter their age - it can be a chance for them to enjoy some chilled time with their parents, practice their reading, or let their imaginations run wild as the interact with their favourite characters.

Peppa Pig: Big Adventure Personalised Book £24.99 at NOTHS Age: 3+ In this personalised Peppa Pig book, Peppa and George are off on a scavenger hunt, with clues to solve along the way. Kids will adore seeing their likeness and name appear in the book.



Peppa Pig: Peppa's Super Noisy Sound Book £9.09 at Amazon Age: 12m+ With 18 sound effect buttons to press as you read the story (kids will love pressing the buttons!), this is a great interactive story book to help little ones' imaginations flourish.



Peppa Pig Little Library Board Book Set £4.74 at Bookshop.org Age: 12m+ This collection of six mini board books makes a great gift for a budding Peppa Pig fan. Great for pre-school ages kids, the backs of the books also form a jigsaw.





Find out more about Peppa's Cinema Party celebrations for her 20th anniversary. And in other toy news, 2023 was the year of the Squishmallow, but here's what we think could take its place in 2024, and take a sneak peek at this year's top toys.