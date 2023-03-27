Eye drop recall 2023: The full list of brands that have been recalled

Health officials have issued an urgent eye drop recall after some brands were linked to a dangerous strain of bacteria.

Three Americans have died and several more have suffered vision loss after becoming infected with a rare drug-resistant strain of bacteria. As federal health investigators uncover more about the outbreak, cases have been increasingly linked to certain brands of eye drops, leading to several products being recalled.

Much like the recent Maxi-Cosi car seal recall (opens in new tab), as well as the recall of certain Winnie the Pooh sleeping bags (opens in new tab) and the withdrawal of some cough medicines (opens in new tab) from shelves, the news has left the public concerned and wanting to know more about which eye drop brands to avoid using.

Which eye drops have been recalled? Full list of brands

EzriCare Artificial Tears Lubricant Eye Drop

Delsam Pharma Artificial Tears Lubricant Eye Drops

Delsam Pharma Artificial Eye Ointment

Clear Eyes Once Daily, Eye Allergy Itch Relief

Pharmedica Purely Soothing 15% MSM Drops

Purely Soothing 15% MSM Drops Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution, 0.15%

Global Pharma Healthcare Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Artificial Tears Lubricant Eye Drops Due to Possible Contamination https://t.co/e5xmXv4DP8 pic.twitter.com/tahNitvQKLFebruary 3, 2023 See more

Many of the patients identified in the investigation reported using different brands of eye drops, but EzriCare Artificial Tears - a preservative-free, over-the-counter product - was the brand most commonly reported.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) first issued a warning against using both EzriCare Artificial Tears and Delsam Pharma’s Artificial Tears in January. Then, a month later, the manufacturer Global Pharma recalled the drops that had been sold at major drug stores across the US, including Walmart, Target, and CVS, and on Amazon.

It issued a second recall later in February of Delsam’s Artificial Eye Ointment "due to possible microbial contamination."

Why are eye drops being recalled?

Some brands of eye drops are being recalled because they have been linked to a strain of bacteria called Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which is resistant to antibiotic treatments and can even prove deadly for those with weakened immune systems.

Cases of infection have so far been recorded in 68 patients across 16 states: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.

The outbreak has been linked to three deaths and multiple cases of people going blind, while others have had their eyeballs surgically removed.

However, officials at the FDA have indicated that not every recall currently in place involving eye drops is explicitly linked to Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

What to do if you have used recalled eye drops

The CDC and FDA have urged patients to immediately stop using the recalled eye drops, even if they haven't experienced an infection.

Meanwhile, patients who have previously used the recalled products should contact their doctors and ask for a substitute, and they should immediately contact a health professional if they experience any of the following symptoms:

Discharge from the eye

Eye pain or discomfort

Redness of the eye or eyelid

Feeling something in the eye

Increased sensitivity to light

Blurry vision

Dr Thomas Steinemann, clinical spokesperson for the American Academy of Ophthalmology, told CNN (opens in new tab): "There are millions and millions of people that use eye drops safely and successfully in the United States for a variety of reasons.

"I want to emphasize that for the average eye drop user, there’s probably very little concern and they shouldn’t stop using their eye medicines or even their over-the-counter preparations… Most drops on the market have preservatives in them that would counteract that threat [of bacteria multiplying and spreading in the eye.]"

Video of the Week