Starbucks recall - 300,000 bottled Frappuccino drinks recalled

In recent months, the US has seen several nationwide product recalls - including a car set recall (opens in new tab), eye drops recall (opens in new tab) and an air fryer recall (opens in new tab) too. Now, popular coffeehouse company Starbucks is the latest to see its products recalled as more than 300,000 bottles of their Frappuccinos are withdrawn from the marketplace amid contamination fears.

Such product withdrawals are issued and monitored by the Food and Drug Administration in the US, while food producers and restaurants will issue voluntary recalls if they suspect a product has been contaminated - as is the case with the current Starbucks recall.

Starbucks recall 2023 - everything you need to know

More than 300,000 Starbucks vanilla Frappuccino bottles have been recalled in the US over fears they may contain pieces of glass, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The drinks are 13.7-ounce Vanilla Frappuccinos with UPC number 0 12000-81331 3, and their expiration dates are March 8, May 29, June 4 and 10. Each of the 25,000 cases of bottled Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccinos that have been recalled contain a dozen 13.7 fluid-ounce bottles, putting the total number of recalled drinks at over 300,000.

The drinks are distributed by PepsiCo, and sold at Amazon, Target, Walmart and other major retailers - but not at Starbucks stores.

The voluntary recall started on 28 January after reports of glass being discovered in them and is ongoing, with the affected products being removed from the marketplace.

The FDA has classified the recall as a Class II, which they say means the product "may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

It is not known how many bottles were found to contain glass, whether there have been any injuries, or how the contamination was discovered.

A statement provided to CNN (opens in new tab) from PepsiCo on behalf of the North American Coffee Partnership - its organization with Starbucks - said: "The North American Coffee Partnership is committed to a high level of quality in the products we serve. Delivering a quality experience to our consumers is our top priority and we always act with an abundance of caution whenever a potential concern is raised.

"If a consumer has purchased a product and has questions or concerns, they can call Consumer Relations at 1-800-211-8307."



