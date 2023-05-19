Target candle recall: Everything you need to know as the retailer withdraws nearly 5 million candles
More than 100 incidents were reported in relation to the candles
The Consumer Product and Safety commission has issued a recall of some candles sold at Target over health and safety fears.
At least six people have been injured and almost 140 incidents have been reported in connection with a range of candles sold at Target, leading to 36 different types of Threshold candles being recalled.
The news comes only a few weeks after several other product recalls were reported in the US, including some brands of eyedrops, some models of Cosori air fryers and there has been a Starbucks recall too. And much like with the other notices, consumers want to know everything about the Target candle recall, and what to do if they own one of the withdrawn products.
Target candle recall: Everything to know
4.9 million candles sold exclusively at Target have been recalled over health and safety fears. The recalled candles were sold at Target stores nationwide between August 2019 and March 2023 for between $3 and $20.
They include certain Threshold Glass Jar candles: the 5.5 ounce 1-Wick, 14 ounce 3-Wick and 20 ounce 3-Wick Candles in multiple scents.
#Recall: @Target nearly five million Threshold candle’s jar can break during use, posing laceration and burn hazards. Get full refund. CONTACT: 800-440-0680 or online at https://t.co/a0ca0vHaKr. Full recall notice: https://t.co/pZFBD1HqcG pic.twitter.com/IU83LlNu5MMay 18, 2023
Which Target candles have been recalled? The full list
- 5.5oz Glass Jar Apple Blossom and Breeze Candle
- 5.5oz Glass Jar Berry Lemonade and Melon Candle
- 5.5oz Glass Jar Coconut Sorbet Candle
- 5.5oz Glass Jar Red Mandarin and Guava Candle
- 5.5oz Glass Jar Charcoal and Black Teak Candle
- 20oz Jar 3-Wick Berry Lemonade and Melon Candle
- 20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Charcoal and Black Teak Candle
- 20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Peony and Cherry Blossom Candle
- 20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Water Mint and Eucalyptus Candle
- 20oz Jar 3-Wick Ashwood and Palo Santo Candle
- 20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Soft Cashmere and Lavender Candle
- 20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Red Mandarin and Guava Candle
- 20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Vanilla Bean and Amber Candle
- 20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Cerulean Surf and Sea Candle
- 20oz Jar 3-Wick Coconut Sorbet Candle
- 20oz Glass Jar Warm Cider and Cinnamon Candle
- 20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Apple Blossom and Breeze Candle 20oz Jar 3-Wick Candle Tangerine Ginger
- 14oz 3-Wick Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Vetiver and Moss
- 14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Coconut and Honey Candle
- 14oz 3-Wick Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Coconut and Honey
- 14oz 3-Wicks Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Black Cedar
- 14oz 3-Wick Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Red Mango and Amber
- 14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Acai Berry and Spruce Candle
- 14oz Lidded Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Candle Whiskey & Oak
- 14oz Lidded Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Rose and Cedar Candle
- 14oz Lidded Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Candle Vanilla and Bergamot
- 14oz Lidded Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Candle Leather and Embers
- 14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Ocean Air and Moss Candle
- 14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Rosemary and Linen Candle
- 14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Fir and Suede Candle
- 14oz 3-Wicks Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Coastal Wind and Lavender
- 14oz 3-Wick Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Rainwater Lily
- 14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Sandalwood and Smoke
- 14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Eucalyptus and Palm Candle
- 14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Applewood and Amber Candle
- 14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Fennel and Pine Candle
Why are Target candles being recalled?
Target has recalled a number of candles because "the candle’s jar can crack or break during use, posing laceration and burn hazards," the retailer said in a statement.
137 incidents were reported, leaving at least six people injured with cuts and/or burns, the Consumer Product and Safety Commission revealed on Thursday 18 May.
What to do if you have a recalled Target candle
Any consumers who bought the recalled products should stop using them and return them to a Target store for a full refund.
The recall alert states: "Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and return them to any Target store for a full refund or contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the candles by mail".
Customers can also visit Target.com and click on 'Recalls' at the bottom of the page, followed by 'Home Goods.'
The recalled item numbers are printed on the bottom of the glass jars, and to view a list of the item numbers consumers should visit the Consumer Product and Safety Commission's recall notice.
Ellie joined Goodto as a Junior Features Writer in 2022 after finishing her Master’s in Magazine Journalism at Nottingham Trent University. Previously, she completed successful work experience placements with BBC Good Food, The Big Issue and the Nottingham Post, and freelanced as an arts and entertainment writer alongside her studies. In 2021, Ellie graduated from Cardiff University with a first-class degree in Journalism.
