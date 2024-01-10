Family hubs providing support to parents and young people have opened in 75 local authorities - here's where to find your nearest centre

Government family hubs have opened across England - here's where to find your nearest and everything we know about the support they offer.

For parents, navigating the baby development stages is just one of the many challenges that come with raising a tiny human. From how to start weaning to the 10-month sleep regression and other issues like children's mental health, there's so much to get to grips with - it's normal to feel overwhelmed.

To help support families who are going through these periods of change and new beginnings, the Department for Education has opened family hubs in local authorities across half of England, providing wide-ranging support from infant feeding and early language skills to parent-infant mental health.

75 local authorities are involved in the scheme and now offer families access to a centre, all of which are designed to act as a ‘one stop shop’ for parents and children. Trained staff provide practical help including early language and communication development, mental health support for parents and carers, and programmes for improving children’s home development.

Education secretary Gillian Keegan said: "I’ve seen first-hand how important it is that families are able to build confidence and aren’t made to jump through hoops, explaining their situation to professionals over and over. That’s why through family hubs, along with our reforms to childcare and children’s social care, we’re making sure that the right support is available for families in the way that works best for them."

Meanwhile, minister for Public Health, Start for Life and Primary Care, Dame Andrea Leadsom said: "It is fantastic to see so many of these vital hubs within easy reach of families up and down the country. We’re committed to ensuring all parents get better access to help and support to improve their child’s learning and development, including learning at home."

Who can get support from family hubs?

Parents and carers of children aged 0 to 19, or 25 with special educational needs or a disability

Pregnant people

Young people up to the age of 19, or up to 25 for young people with special educational needs or a disability

Types of support family hubs provide

Parenting support such as baby groups and parent classes

Support for wellbeing and mental health

Support for children with special educational needs and disabilities

Access to financial and debt advice

Information about local youth clubs

Domestic abuse support

Infant feeding advice

This milestone comes as the government launches the new national Start for Life Little Moments Together campaign, providing free resources and advice to help parents make the most of every moment - even waiting for a bus or shopping together - to further their child’s development.

As part of the campaign, the government is investing around £300 million to embed the family hub approach and enhance Start for Life services across the country for families with children aged 0-19 years, and 0-25 years for children with SEND.

New findings from a DfE poll have revealed that 83% of parents are unaware that their child’s brain is 90% grown by the age of five, shedding light on a critical gap in parents’ understanding of the impact they can have in these crucial early years.

The research uncovered that parents prioritise activities like reading bedtime stories (65%) and playing with toys (61%) for their child's language and communication skills. Yet, everyday moments are often overlooked, which is why the campaign focuses on the importance of day-to-day activities such as the daily routine around the house.

You can check if there is a family hub near you at familyhubs.campaign.gov.uk

You can check if there is a family hub near you at familyhubs.campaign.gov.uk