How best to deal with family conflicts according to a relationship expert - and #2 is vital (even if it’s easier said than done)

As the Royal Family prepares for another showdown following the release of tell-all biography Endgame, a relationship expert has shared her top tips for how best to deal with family conflicts.

Just when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared to be making some progress in their relationship with King Charles after Prince Archie and Lilibet recorded a sweet video tribute for his Majesty's 75th birthday, the release of another tell-all book is reportedly set to ruin all chances of reconciliation for the royals.

The relationship between the Sussexes and the royals - particularly King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton - has been strained ever since Harry and Meghan stepped back as working members of the royal family. Their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey sparked revelations among the royals and Prince Harry's memoir Spare was a bombshell.

Omid Scobie, co-author of Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Royal Family has released a second book, called Endgame and it's a deeper investigation into the current state of the British monarchy.

Louella Alderson, online bingo site Heart Bingo’s relationship expert and co-founder of dating app So Syncd, shares her tips for avoiding past conflicts and how families can best navigate arguments, in light of the latest Royal Family tell-all book. Her expertise will help you to get your point across without causing further damage.

Louella Alderson Social Links Navigation Relationship expert and co-founder of dating app So Syncd Louella is online bingo site Heart bingo's relationship expert and is the co-founder and CMO of So Syncd dating app.

Tips for avoiding past conflicts

Speaking to Goodto, Louella says, "Families often face challenges when trying to move forward from past conflicts or issues. These can be brought up in arguments and cause further damage, hindering the process of healing and moving on. It's important for families to find ways to communicate effectively and navigate disagreements without bringing up the past. If the relevant people have apologised and the issue has been resolved, it's important to let go of past grudges and not use them as ammunition in arguments.”

1. Focus on the present issue

“One tip for avoiding bringing up the past in arguments is to focus on the present issue at hand. It's easy to bring up unrelated past incidents, but this can be counterproductive and derail the current argument. Instead, try to stick to discussing the current problem and finding solutions. Bringing up the past can also make the other person feel attacked and defensive, leading to a further breakdown in communication.”

2. Choose your words carefully

“Another helpful tip is to choose your words carefully and avoid using accusatory or inflammatory language. When emotions run high, saying hurtful things and bringing up the past is easy. It's important to try to communicate calmly and thoughtfully. Instead of saying "you always..." or "you never...", try using "I feel..." statements to express your thoughts and emotions without placing blame on the other person. This can help to create a more productive and respectful conversation.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

3. Actively listen

“It's also important to actively listen to each other and try to understand the other person's perspective. This can help to diffuse potential conflicts and find common ground for resolution. Don't keep talking over each other or interrupting, as this can escalate the argument and prevent effective communication. If things get heated, stop to let each other cool down before continuing the discussion. Empathising and listening to each other can go a long way in resolving past issues and preventing them from resurfacing in arguments.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

4. Remember you are on the same team

“During a family argument, it's important to remember that you are on the same team and want what's best for the family. Try to find common ground and work towards a resolution together. And most importantly, remember to forgive and let go of past grievances. Holding onto grudges will only hinder your healing progress and prevent the family from moving forward.

By actively working on communication and finding ways to move forward together, families can avoid bringing up the past during arguments and create a healthier, stronger bond. So, it is essential to actively work on communication skills and forgiveness to foster a healthy and strong family dynamic.”