Prince Archie and Lilibet record sweet birthday tribute to grandfather King Charles, we think Prince Louis would love to have joined in

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are said to have recorded a musical video message to their grandfather King Charles to mark his 75th birthday.

When it comes to celebrations first birthday party ideas and children's milestone birthdays like 13th birthday party ideas become less important the older you get but while King Charles kept his 75th birthday low-key, a small adorable gesture made it a special one to remember.

Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two, who have only met their grandfather only a handful of times since they were born are said to have recorded a video of themselves singing Happy Birthday to the monarch - but sadly it's not been made public.

And it's a performance that their cousin Prince Louis, five, would be delighted with, as it was previously revealed that Happy Birthday is Prince Louis' favourite song.

The special video message is said to have "delighted" the King who also had a lengthy phone call from his son Prince Harry. And it's thought that this could mark a "turning point" in their relationship which became frosty following the release of his memoir Spare.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A source told the Telegraph that King Charles and Prince Harry "enjoyed a warm conversation" on Tuesday after Prince Harry called the King to wish him a happy birthday.

The Telegraph reported, "After a lengthy spell during which the two have barely spoken, the chat marked a notable shift in tone, even ending with an agreement to speak again next week."

It's understood that King Charles also spoke with Harry's wife Meghan Markle.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

King Charles was joined by his close friends for a birthday dinner at Clarence House on Tuesday night.

And while the Sussexes were missing in person from celebrations, perhaps in the not-too-distant future they can join the Wales family and all sing Happy Birthday to King Charles under the same roof.

In other royal news, Prince Harry’s plans for a ‘British’ Christmas for Prince Archie and Lilibet - selection boxes for breakfast? and former royal butler reveals Prince William and Harry’s royal feud was fuelled by unfair treatment at childhood meal times - and any younger sibling will understand Harry’s reaction.