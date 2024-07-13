'I always bought my kids blue' - Clever 13-colour chart that could save your kid's life this summer
Experts have revealed, arguably, the most important shopping decision you could make for your kids over the school summer holidays
Safety experts have shared a clever 13-colour chart that shows how your kid's choice of swimwear could save their life this summer - and we'll never be buying blue swimming costumes again.
With the school summer holidays fast approaching, road trips to the beach, the swimming pool, and fresh water lakes are likely on kids' and parents' minds alike. It's a great time to get out into the outdoors and enjoy the cold water, but there's one very important choice you'll make on those days and it could save your child's life.
In a now viral Facebook post, experts from Plympton Fire department and Praire Lakes Healthcare System highlighted how easy or difficult it can be to see different colour swimwear through both the clear water of a swimming pool and the murkier water of lakes and oceans. Using a clever 13-colour chart, it showed the stark contrast between hard-to-see blues and the easily seen vibrant tones like pinks and oranges.
"This is a great safety guide for children swimming in lakes and swimming pools," they wrote in the post. "The colour of the bathing suit can make it easier or more difficult to see children while they are swimming. This is a good reminder to always have adult supervision when children are swimming."
Posted by PlymptonFireDept on
The worst performing colours are white, black, blue, grey and dark shades of red and orange. While these seem like bold tones on land, in the water where light scatters differently, they become desaturated and harder to see.
Greens, browns, and other earthy neutral colours are no good for swimming in open water as they're easily mistaken for the plants growing there and also become desaturated in sunlight. So, neon pink and neon orange, as well as yellow for clear swimming pools, are the colours we want to be shopping for.
Parents flooded the comments on the post, with many sharing that they had no idea how important the colour choice could be. "This is an excellent tip! No matter how prepared you think you may be, there is always something new to learn," one wrote. While another added, "Very interesting, I had never thought about the colour like this before."
GoodtoKnow Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
When you're out and about this summer, your children's safety, especially in the summer heat, will likely be your top priority. We've got you covered with the 15 best sun creams for you and your family as well as with the new 'stranger danger' phrase your child needs to understand to stay safe. And for those rainy days where screens are our best entertainment, why not try these 6 expert-led tips to keeping your kids safe online?
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a news writer for Goodtoknow, specialising in family content. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
The biological reason teens don't listen to mums, says a study (and what you can do about it)
They're not tuning you out on purpose, it's just science
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
5 traits adults who moved a lot as kids have, and psychologists explain the pros and cons
The 'disruptive' nature of constantly moving home can leave a lasting impacting on children
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
The biological reason teens don't listen to mums, says a study (and what you can do about it)
They're not tuning you out on purpose, it's just science
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
5 traits adults who moved a lot as kids have, and psychologists explain the pros and cons
The 'disruptive' nature of constantly moving home can leave a lasting impacting on children
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
'I grew up with my parents playing good cop bad cop’ and experts say the parenting tactic is damaging
Many parents assign 'good cop bad cop' roles when it comes to parenting, but it may have a knock on effect in your relationship
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
6 usual arguments adult children have with parents revealed - we ask a psychologist to break them down
Arguments are a normal, healthy part of the child/parent relationship but learning how best to handle them is still important
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Hate sharing a bed? You’re in luck - experts reveal sleeping separately could save your relationship
If you hate sharing a bed with your partner but are concerned about sleeping separately, there's no need to worry - sleeping apart has health benefits and it's good for your relationship.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
What does ‘menty b’ mean? Teens use the divisive viral phrase to discuss their mental health
Teenage slang can be hard to decode, but experts say to listen close to this new phrase
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Martin Lewis shares brilliant ‘loophole’ for parents who want to leave money to their kids without paying ‘inheritance tax’
The Money Saving Expert has highlighted a little-known 'tax relief' that could help you leave more funds for your family
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
I have a 13-year-old son - here’s what I’ve found most difficult about parenting a teenager, and you might be able to relate
Monosyllabic responses from our teenagers may sting, but it's normal
By Debra Waters Published