“Views over queues” - five reasons to avoid the airport and book a road trip for your family holiday this summer (and #4 will give parents of teens all the feels)

More than half of British holidaymakers are ditching airline travel and planning a road trip this summer, according to new research.

From snacks and walking shoes to a favourite pillow and the family pet, what holiday makers love most about a road trip is the freedom to pack without restrictions, according to the ferry operator Irish Ferries. More than half (53%) of the respondents named bringing all their favourite belongings as the top reason for choosing a road trip.

Free from the hassles of airline luggage restrictions — which 12% of respondents cited as a major frustration — travellers say they love being able to load up their cars with all the essentials for the road ahead. This includes cramming the car full of snacks (a priority for a whopping 81% of road trippers) and comfortable walking shoes (an essential item for 48% of respondents).

For some holidaymakers, choosing a road trip is all about comfort, with 36% opting to bring their pillow along. Meanwhile, 33% prefer to be beach-ready, packing beach balls, buckets, spades, and body boards, and 21% choose to bring a beloved pet along for the ride.

Road trips appeal to holidaymakers for different reasons, of course. More than half (58%) of respondents say they enjoy the act of driving, while three-quarters (75%) confess to being 'passenger princesses' who love getting to sit back, relax, and enjoy the ride while listening to music. Scenic views are also a major road trip highlight, with 55% of respondents enjoying a picturesque journey to their destination.

Sweetly, it seems time together hasn’t lost its charm for families either - 48% love to chat on a road trip, while 20% enjoy playing games including ‘I Spy’ and ‘Twenty Questions’ together.

Ultimately, a road trip seems to appeal to more adventurous holiday makers. Over half (52%) of respondents say they love the spontaneity a road trip offers, with more than three-quarters (77%) of survey respondents saying they are keen to explore new towns and villages, and more than two-thirds (67%) most excited about enjoying authentic experiences and trying different cuisines.

GoodtoKnow Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As for the perfect road trip destination, France secured the top spot as the most popular destination for roadies. One in three (30%) said France is their road trip destination of choice. Coming in a close second is Ireland, with almost a third (29%) naming the destination as the top place to visit.

5 reasons to hit the road this summer

1. No packing restrictions

Nobody likes stressing about whether their suitcase is too big or too heavy, and limiting your holiday purchases to whatever will fit in your case on the way home is no fun. Set yourself free from all that stress by cramming the car full of everything you love, from your favourite snacks and games to your own pillow and even your pet. No need to leave anything behind!

2. Freedom and flexibility

When you fly to and from your family holiday destination, your travel schedule is obviously dictated by your flight times. But with a road trip, you have the freedom and flexibility to go off the beaten track and explore. With more room for spontaneity, a road trip can make a holiday feel less like a hectic schedule and more like a real adventure.

3. Views for days

An airplane window view is quite the sight but when you've seen one, you've seen them all. On a road trip, by contrast, there's no telling what you might see around the next corner. From breathtaking coastal roads and mountain paths to pretty city vistas and rolling countryside, the joy of a road trip is not knowing quite what you'll feast your eyes on next.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

4. Quality time

Perhaps the best thing about a family road trip is the opportunity it creates for conversations with your kids that don't happen in the same way when they're plugged into screens and stuck in individual aeroplane seats. Road trips are as much about the journey itself as the destination, with time to play games, share playlists or just chat among the reasons why families love them.

On a personal note, I can attest to the fact that a road trip is a brilliant way to bond with your tweens and teens. Yes, the idea of being cramped in the car together is a little scary if you've never done it before but family memories, especially as the kids grow up, are made of such moments. My kids are 10, 17 and 19 now and some of our most cherished and oft-repeated family jokes stem from things that happened on the road during a summer family adventure. Plan a family road trip, are you are practically guaranteed to end it with some unforgettable family moments that you'll be recounting and laughing about for years to come.

Editor-in-Chief at GoodtoKnow and mum-of-one, Anna Bailey, agrees and adds that music playlists are a hugely important part of the family road trip experience. "My husband's parents were teachers and his dad was a French teacher, so they drove through France every summer," she says. "They listened to Queen's greatest hits on repeat, which is why he became obsessed with music and works in the industry now - and our daughter is called Freddie!"

Stephanie Lowe, mum-of-one and Family Editor at GoodtoKnow, remembers her own childhood family road trips with the same fondness. "Growing up in Germany meant we drove to England each year, doing pit stops along the way in different places," she says. "There were six of us in a red Daihatsu we called 'Hairy Mary' (it had fur-covered seats) with two chain-smoking parents and an AA Road Atlas - we used to convince our younger brother that it was 'super fun' to sit in the footwell. Meanwhile, my older sister would stare wistfully out of the window while listening to The Cranberries and Sinead O Connor on her walkman."



5. No airport dramas

The true beauty of a road trip is surely avoiding all the hassle of air travel, which has been hitting the headlines of late. And when the journey to your holiday destination is less stress-free, you're more likely to start relaxing before you even arrive.

David O’Connor, Head of Holidays at Irish Ferries, said: “Road trips are emerging as the ultimate way to holiday this summer and for good reason – they add a whole new layer of freedom and simplicity. With many amazing road-tripping destinations on our doorstep, steeped in history, culture, and natural beauty, hopping across the English Channel or the Irish Sea opens up endless possibilities for family adventures.”

3 options to help you plan a family road trip

Trainline Visit Site Paris is the place to be this summer and it's less than a 2-hour train trip from London. What are you waiting for?! Trainline can help with everything from route planning to price comparison.

Eurocamp Visit Site For the ultimate summer family road trip, take the ferry to France and head to one of Eurocamp's 180 holiday parks across Europe. There are heaps of late June deals for as little as £300 per party.



Irish Ferries Visit Site Check out the options for ferry crossings from Ireland to the UK and France, with spacious cabins, family-friendly facilities, and the flexibility to travel with your own vehicle.





For more insights and tips on family travel, don’t miss When do kids break up from school? to help you get organised for summer. Seeking holiday inspiration? Our roundup of the most popular holiday destinations kids want to visit in 2024 can help with that or you might like to consider a family digital detox at Legoland's new woodland-themed holiday village. For a light-hearted read on the theme of family travel, take a look at When their idea of heaven is your idea of hell' - thank you, Alex Jones, for reminding us what family holidays are all about and finally, our article on Airbnb properties on the Greek island of Paros that are giving 'One Day' vibes will definitely put you in the mood for a holiday.