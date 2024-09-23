Lack of wraparound childcare sees parents turn to screen time as they juggle work and family life

Children are getting extra screen time due to the lack of wraparound childcare, according to research.

It can be difficult to balance work and family life, particularly as more of us are raising children in families with two working parents . Research shows that childcare has a huge impact on parents’ careers – particularly mothers. And now, new data from childcare provider Koru Kids shows that many parents are increasing their child's screen time due to a lack of reliable, available wraparound childcare .

According to the data, almost a third (29%) of parents struggle to access the wraparound care they require because it’s either full or because the school doesn’t offer it at all. Of those parents who can access wraparound childcare, 88% aren’t happy with the provision available to them, while over a third (35%) of parents have to have their children at home with them while they try to work.

As a result, a third of parents have increased the amount of screen time they allow their children – just so they’re able to work more hours. Children not in after-school clubs spend an average of 1.5 hours of their time between 3pm and 6pm on a screen or device, while children with special educational needs spend an average of 1.6 hours on screens or devices in the same timeframe.

While it might be a useful fix in a pinch, and it’s unlikely to imagine kids turning their nose up at extra tablet or TV time, just under half (45%) of parents say that the extra screen time makes it harder for children to relax at bedtime, while 27% say it makes their kids more irritable.

It sets an unwelcome precedent, too, with over half (52%) of parents saying the increase means their kids expect more screen time in the future, while just under a third (32%) say it’s harder to entertain their children in other ways as a result. And over a fifth (22%) of parents worry that their child thinks they prioritise work over spending time with them.

Rachel Carrell, founder of Koru Kids, says, “So much money and effort is spent on figuring out what children should be doing during school hours but hit 3pm and it’s as if no one cares. The period from 3pm – 6pm, when parents are still working, is totally overlooked. It’s as if it doesn’t exist, and what happens in those three hours doesn’t matter.

GoodtoKnow Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“But it does matter. It does have an impact, especially when it’s filled with time on screens and devices. Child mental health is at an all-time low and we’re blaming smartphones, Covid – what about the lack of after-school care too?

“Parents need access to affordable, flexible wraparound care so they can work productively, knowing their children are being well cared for.”

And what about the school holidays? Let's not normalise what working mums are juggling – trying to balance things when children aren’t at school for six hours of the usual workday can be even more difficult. It’s why two mums set up the Five Hour Club , which could be a game-changer for working parents.