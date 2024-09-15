Working parents - here's everything you need to know including flexible working, unpaid leave and more

Juggling work and raising a family isn't easy, but there are ways to get extra support – as one expert explains.

The modern world requires both parents to be in employment, which can become challenging when juggling young children. It’s not always easy, and the mental load can pile up while having to deal with the very unfair motherhood penalty . It’s no wonder things like the Five Hour Club are being set up for working parents.

There are some ways that you can make your life easier as a working parent, and Catherine Oliver, the author of Working Parents-to-be, has explained some more about them to The Sun.

What can new parents do?

If you’re about to become a parent for the first time soon, it’s worth exploring these five pay options from the government.

There are, of course, Statutory Maternity Pay and Statutory Paternity Pay, as well as Maternity Allowance for self-employed mums – though the amount you get will depend on factors including the National Insurance contributions you’ve made.

If you’re adopting, you could be eligible for Statutory Adoption Pay if you were employed for 26 weeks before the date you were matched with the child.

And, there’s Statutory Shared Parental Pay, which can help couples who are taking Shared Parental Leave. You can share up to 50 weeks off, either at the same time (25 weeks maximum) or in separate blocks. Couples can share up to 37 weeks of government pay between them, and don’t forget to check if your employer offers enhanced pay on top of that.

Keeping In Touch days, meanwhile, are optional, with up to 10 days paid, and are most often used near the end of your leave, to help you reconnect with bosses and colleagues.

Oliver also explains that you can accrue annual leave while you’re on parental leave, too, but that it can only be used before or after your maternity leave.

I'm returning to work

“Some employers run sessions to help make the return to your job easier,” says Oliver. “I’ve seen people gain more confidence from these, and feel equipped to deal with the challenges ahead.”

If your break from work has been longer, returning might feel daunting. So, keep an eye out for initiatives for people returning back to work – they’re like mini inductions.

To make you feel better about going back to work, if you are nervous, anxious, or daunted, think about the skills you’ve developed through parenthood that can help you in the workplace.

What about flexible working?

If you’re after a more flexible work week, there’s increasing pressure on employers to provide it. Employees can request a flexible working arrangement straight from the off, whereas you used to have to be employed for 26 weeks before doing so.

However, it’s best to have an informal chat with your manager and agree on an arrangement in principle before getting into contact with HR. Consider the problems that flexible working could bring, and any possible solutions. You could always ask for a trial if you can’t come to an agreement.

How about nursery and school?

All employees are entitled to emergency time off when it comes to someone who depends on them for care – this is usually paid, particularly for one-off occasions, but it can be at your employer’s discretion. So, if your child needs a day or two off school for illness, you should be able to use emergency leave to look after them.

And while parents – most often mums – will frequently look for jobs that fit around their families, Oliver says, “Many couples find planning the week ahead and figuring out who can be flexible on which day if something goes wrong helps take off some of that ‘mental load’ – so you don’t always need to be the one to drop everything for your child.

And it’s a good idea to have a list of people you can call on if you need to – grandparents, for example, or your siblings.

What should I know about unpaid leave?

You can take unpaid parental leave, which will give you up to 18 weeks off per child until they’re 18. However, you have to take it in whole-week blocks, and you’re only able to take up to four weeks per year.