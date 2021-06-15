Lockdown wedding rules: how many people can attend a wedding or funeral from 21 June?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Brides and Grooms are welcoming a change in these lockdown wedding rules from June 21.

The coronavirus pandemic has been a testing time for brides and grooms-to-be with several national lockdowns and government restrictions causing havoc to thousands of best-laid wedding plans.

Hope however now seems to be on the horizon, with Boris Johnson setting out new lockdown wedding rules as part of his latest roadmap out of lockdown. These measures include a change in the previous cap on guest numbers at weddings and funerals that have been in place for the best part of a year.

What are the new lockdown wedding rules after June 21?

In a nutshell, the following new lockdown wedding rules will come into place from June 21:

The previous 30-guest limit at weddings will be lifted

Face masks must be worn at indoor weddings (excluding the bride, groom and celebrant/registrar during the ceremony)

Restrictions on dancing remains in place

Social distancing must be maintained at all times

How many people can attend a wedding after June 21?

Boris Johnson confirmed that from June 21st, the 30-people limit on weddings will be lifted. This means that couples can legally invite more than 30 guests, as long as the number meets their venue’s capacity and social distancing is maintained.

“From 21 June, there will no longer be a maximum number cap for attendees set out in law,” states the government website. “Instead, the number of attendees at weddings, civil partnerships and receptions will be determined by how many people the venue or space can safely accommodate with social distancing measures in place.”

Risk assessments are encouraged by the government if brides-to-be are hoping to invite over 30 guests.

If a risk assessment of a venue indoors allows for 200 guests to attend a wedding, and social distancing can be achieved – then the wedding is okay to go ahead with this number of people. And so on.

It’s worth noting that the total number of wedding guests must include venue staff, performers, photographers or anyone else hired to work the wedding. Children of all ages must also be included in the headcount.

Weddings held inside a private home or “enclosed spaces” however are subject to the rule of six or two household restriction, says the government.

The only exception to this is if the nuptials are a ‘deathbed wedding’ – where one of the partners is terminally ill. In this circumstance, a limit of up to 30 people should be met.

Do I need to wear a face mask at a wedding?

Yes, current government guidelines state that face masks must be worn at weddings – only if held indoors. However, this excludes brides, grooms and the celebrant or registrar.

“In England, at Step 3, face coverings are required by law to be worn in many indoor settings, including places of worship,” the government website states. “Attendees and staff at a wedding ceremony or reception must wear a face covering (except when eating or drinking), unless exempt.”

This means that wedding guests will have to wear face masks when moving around inside the venue, but can remove them when seated at a table for food. This lockdown wedding rule follows the same restrictions currently in place at pubs and restaurants.

Weddings held outside in a garden (or heavily ventilated marquee) are not subject to the same rules on face masks.

The government states: “There is no legal requirement to wear a face covering when outdoors at a ceremony or reception. This includes when taking place in a marquee, provided at least 50% of the walled area is open for it to be classed as ‘outdoors’.”

What are the rules on dancing at a wedding?

The government has advised against dancing at a wedding due to the “increased risk of transmission”. This applies to both indoor and outdoor weddings.

They do however grant an exception for the happy couple’s ‘first dance’ as is tradition at wedding receptions.

Aside from this, “Dancefloors and other spaces for dancing must remain closed” at wedding venues. Though organisers are able to repurpose these closed spaces for additional seating, so long as it is in keeping with social distancing guidelines.

The government also stated that other common wedding customs like the cutting of the wedding cake can go ahead as usual, with social distancing in place.

How many guests can attend a funeral after June 21?

Boris Johnson announced on June 14 that the 30-guest limit on funerals will also be lifted on June 21.

Whilst the government has not explicitly stated a minimum or maximum limit on numbers, they have stressed that the guest list must meet the venue’s capacity on people. And follow any additional guidance set out in a risk assessment of the site.

Like weddings, social distancing rules must be followed and face masks should be worn if the wake takes place indoors.