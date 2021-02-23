We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With new socialising measures promised in the Prime Minister’s Roadmap out of Lockdown you may be eager to know how many people can soon meet and does the rule of 6 include children?

In the government’s February coronavirus review, Boris Johnson unveiled plans to ease the country out of it’s third national lockdown.

The rule of six is set to return under Step One of their new proposed roadmap – with people able to meet outside in groups of up to six or with one other household from 29 March.

People are no doubt familiar with the rule of six from previous national lockdowns when there were conditions to the rule surrounding children.

Parents and families will undoubtedly want to meet up with friends or family members over the next few months, so do children count in the new social mixing guidelines? And have the rules changed now children are heading back to school after lockdown?

Does the rule of 6 include children?

Yes, the rule of 6 does include children. But it is only in England where children are specifically included in the rule of 6.

In Wales and Scotland, they have similar rules around social gatherings, but in Wales children under 11 do not count, and in Scotland those under 12 are exempt – making it different from the rules in England.

Michael Gove previously said England’s decision to include children in the rule was “absolutely right” and enabled people to meet “in a way that is socially responsible.”

The government is yet to share an update on whether this rule will change following new measures to ease out of the UK’s third lockdown.

However, if the first three steps of the roadmap go to plan then we could see no legal limits on social contact from 21 June 2021.

This would mean that the rule of six would no longer be necessary.

Are there any exemptions for rule of 6 in the UK?

The rule of 6 only applies to social settings, like meeting friends in a park. It does not impact things like work and education. This means that children won’t have to worry about the rule of six when they return to school on 8 March. Though some office workers are still encouraged to work from home if possible.

Other exemptions to this rule include weddings, which will allow 6 guests from 8 March. This will increase to 15 guests on 12 April.

To date, funerals can take place with 30 people in attendance, and places of worship will be open with social distancing measures in place to accommodate this.

You can also socialise with your support bubble if you live alone, as updated guidelines state that the rule of 6 does not apply if: ‘everyone lives together or is in the same support bubble, or to continue existing arrangements where children do not live in the same household as both their parents’.

The rule of 6 is also not applicable when outdoor parent and child groups return on 29 March 2021. This will allow up to 15 parents to meet outside, albeit socially-distanced.

When does the rule of 6 re-apply?

The rule of 6 returns on 29 March 2021 when two households or six people can meet outside. It is still illegal for households to mix indoors from this date.

Video of the Week

If lockdown measures are shown to be working after Step Two, then further changes will follow in Step Three.

This will enable up to six people or two households to mix indoors in the UK from 17 May 2021.

Monday 17 May will also see the outside rule of six increase, according to the government’s lockdown easing roadmap.

“Outdoors, most social contact rules will be lifted – although gatherings of over 30 people will remain illegal,” their website states.