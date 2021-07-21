We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

MoneySavingExpert Martin Lewis has warned This Morning viewers about the way they deal with a Royal Mail text message scam.

The money-savvy TV star joined Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford on This Morning to give his top tips but the Irish broadcaster, Eamonn announced he has become a granddad, asked for Martin’s advice over a Royal Mail text he’d received.

Eamonn explained, “I got a text this morning from the Royal Mail. It says your package will be held and not be delivered due to a £1.99 unpaid shipping fee. To pay this now, visit depositdeliveryfee.com.”

Eamonn’s wife Ruth asked, “Do you click it?”

Eamonn replied, “No idea. Who do you phone? Who do you get in touch with?”

And Martin, founder of MoneySavingExpert.com was on hand to advise them of the best course of action to take.

“That’s a scam. That is a very well-known scam. It’s not just Royal Mail, it’s DPD and other delivery companies,” said Martin who has previously asked his Twitter followers if they’ve ever fallen for a scam.

“When they get you to pay the charge, you are effectively giving them your bank details and it’s a route into scamming you. Unless you are sure you have ordered a parcel and it is coming from that company you do not touch those texts if you are asked to pay.

“They deliberately do a small amount of money so people think it isn’t much, but that’s how they catch them and bring them in.”

But he also warned about the surprising danger of replying STOP to ‘opt-out’ of messages from companies – which could put you further at risk of they are a scam firm.

Martin explained, “If you get a message from a legitimate company and you want them to stop contacting you, you can send STOP and that’s the right thing to do.

“But if you get a message from an illegitimate company, texting back STOP tells them that you are a real phone number and now they know that there’s a person there – so just delete it.”

Among the other scams that people should be wary of is WhatsApp scam, there’s a Lidl supermarket gift card scam that is tricking people into giving their personal details, also a DVLA scam to name but a few.

Martin has previously spoken out about fake ads and the threats they pose to the public during a segment earlier this year on Good Morning Britain.

Good Morning Britain host Ranvir Singh tweeted to ask Martin about a convincing-looking email she had received from DVLA, to which Martin instantly replied, ‘It’s a scam’.

As she declared Martin the ‘Saviour of the nation’.