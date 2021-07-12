Why are Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford on This Morning today?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford have returned to This Morning today.

Many ITV daytime viewers were left wondering why Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford were on This Morning today, after regular hosts, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were absent from the show.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, who usually host the show from Monday to Thursday, with Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary taking over on Fridays, are not on TV. But why have Eamonn and Ruth returned?

Why are Eamonn and Ruth on This Morning today?

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford have returned to This Morning as hosts to cover the summer holidays for Holly and Phillip. The married couple will hold the fort for the next six weeks as regular hosts enjoy a well-earned rest and time with their families.

Eamonn and Ruth were first axed from their regular Friday slot at the start of the year when they were replaced by Alison and Dermot in a controversial move announced back in November.

In order to present the show for the coming weeks, Ruth has had to take a break from her other TV role, as host of ITV’s Loose Women.

The pair announced their return on social media, Eamonn shared a promo video and captioned it, ‘We’re fine tuning the programme hope you can Tune in. Summer @thismorning starts tomorrow from 10 with us Mon – Friday. On Itv, Stv and the Itv hub.’

Ruth, 61, told her Loose Women co-stars, “I’m not leaving – normally when you do a best bits everyone goes: ‘Thank you, it’s been lovely working with you.’ I’m going next door. Eamonn and I will be on This Morning for about six weeks then I will be back. But I’ll be talking to you all every day because we do the handovers.”

And fans are delighted at their return.

One wrote, ‘Best presenters by far thank goodness you coming back !! I’ve not watched since you haven’t been on this morning’ another put, ‘At last you both back on this morning. No more of the temp host who just want to giggle and turn the show all about them. Will be watching the show again now.’

And a third added, ‘That’s me watching this Summer! 😍 love the banter between these two fabulous pair.’

Holly announced her summer break to viewers on Friday, she posted, ‘Morning Friday… don’t get to say that very often… last day of term for us today before we head off for the summer… lots of fun to be had!’

Meanwhile, the popular competition Spin to Win has also taken a break for the summer.

What is Eamonn Holmes’ net worth?

Eamonn Holmes is estimated to be worth in the region of £6.3 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. The Irish-born broadcaster started his career more than 40 years ago at Ulster Television. He is thought to top up his TV salary with his various shows like Eamonn and Ruth: How the Other Half Lives, as a panellist on Celebrity Juice and autobiography This Is MY Life.

What is Ruth Langsford’s net worth?

Ruth Langsford is estimated to be worth £3.6 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. The star has taken part in the likes of Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, but she regularly hosts Loose Women, and has a popular clothing range with QVC which has helped her bring home a regular income.

Ruth, who is mum to son Jack, 19, who she has with her husband Eamonn, has been working in television for more than 30 years.

And she recently shared the news happy news with fans that she had been reunited with her beloved mother Joan, after lockdown restrictions lifted.

You can watch Ruth and Eamonn present This Morning on ITV weekdays from 10am.