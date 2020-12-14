We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

M&S’s new Christmas jumper has divided shoppers with what seems to be a strange spelling mistake.



Adults and children alike love donning the best Christmas jumpers as the festive season arrives. Whilst some prefer all things sequins and style, others embrace all the Christmas cheesiness they can when it comes to festive jumpers.

When it comes to slogans, shoppers are often hard-pushed to find a Christmas jumper without one.

But now M&S’s new festive offering has stunned customers with what seems to be a very obvious mistake…

What mistake have M&S made with their new Christmas jumper?

Popularised by Charles Dickens and all the A Christmas Carol adaptations throughout the years, people across the globe are familiar with Ebenezer Scrooge’s famous phrase. The grumpy character is often heard dismissing the festivities with “bah, humbug”.

And it is this Christmas classic that popular retailer M&S have gone with on their latest traditional Christmas jumper. With one notable difference: the spelling of ‘bah’.

Written ‘baa’ instead, many eagle-eyed social media users have been wondering whether this is a spelling mistake or intentional.

How have customers reacted to this M&S Christmas jumper?

After M&S posted a picture of the new design on social media on Christmas Jumper Day, shoppers were quick to express their confusion at the phrase.

One wrote: ‘Love this, but should it not be spelt ‘Bah’ ?’, whilst another added: ‘It’s a nice jumper but I’m disappointed it’s not the correct spelling of bah’.

Is the slogan really a spelling mistake?

A fellow Instagram user offered an explanation, writing: ‘The ‘humbug’ is in a fleecy type material (supposedly to look like [a sheep], so it’s a play on words?’

However this suggestion didn’t seem to have everyone convinced. Another posted: ‘As an English teacher, I just can’t buy this because of the spelling (I’m not buying the fleece letter/ sheep explanation!)’

It seemed other customers were in complete agreement. A fellow Instagram user replied: ‘I know, I love it but can’t buy it either because of the spelling!’

But whilst many were put off by what is thought to be a pun on this M&S Christmas jumper, others were more positive. One person commented: ‘I’ll take two’ and another simply: ‘Love this’.

Whatever the reason for this unusual spelling choice, it seems some people have been won over by its cosy appearance.

Will you be picking one up before the big day arrives?