What better way to help you get in the festive spirit, than popping on a colourful and cosy Christmas jumper?
A seasonal staple during the Christmas period, festive knitwear is guaranteed to put a smile on your face.
All our favourite high street shops and small businesses have an array of merry knitwear to choose from. All of which will ensure you impress this National Christmas Jumper Day, or for any fellow Christmas lovers, every day in December!
Despite many festive cancellations and postponements this year, Christmas Jumper Day is still going ahead. To make sure you’re prepared to wow for charity in a fun and festive knit, we have rounded up all the best Christmas jumpers to shop this year.
Whether you believe the bolder the better or that traditional wins every time, we’ve found a range of joyful styles to suit every Christmas jumper fancy. From novelty knits, to trendy fair isle prints that can be worn way into January, there is a sweater for every festive need. There are even personalised options too, which would make for a lovely gift. Want to get your whole family involved in the festive fun? We have also rounded up all the best Christmas jumpers for children.
Just as joyful as jumpers, Christmas pyjamas are a great way to spread festive cheer. Even better, cosy up this season in our selection of all the best matching sets for you and the kids. All that’s needed are some mince pies and a hot chocolate!
If you love wearing Christmas jumpers as much as we do, why not try baking our Christmas jumper cupcakes too? The fun and festive activity will be sure to get you in the Christmas spirit.
Shop our edit of the best Christmas jumpers
Women’s Christmas jumper
Brighten up your jeans with this pink knit with sequin holly detail. This is one you'll want to wear as many times as you can throughout December.
Priced: £30 at Next
Burgundy Christmas Pudding Jumper
Who doesn't love a comical festive knit? Have a giggle this Christmas with Tu's twin pudding design jumper. Featuring pom poms along the sleeves for a bit of extra fun.
Priced: £20 at Tu at Sainsbury's
Holiday sweater
Green and red is the ultimate festive combo and this knit is a classic. Grab it in size XXS-XL and it also comes in black.
Priced: £30 at Next
Mint Green Reindeer Jumper
This gorgeous mint green knit will be sure to make all your loved ones envious. Renowned for creating luxe loungewear, Oysho's Christmas jumper provides all the comfort and cosiness we're after this season.
Priced: £35.99 at Oysho
Penguin Sequin Motif Jumper
Embroidered with sequin embellished penguins, this fun and festive knit is the classic novelty jumper we've been looking for. It's also made in a wool mix to keep you warm and cosy this winter.
Priced: £17.99 at H&M
Supersoft star crew neck jumper
For a chic approach to Christmas jumpers, try out this supersoft knit from M&S. Style it with a pleated midi skirt and heeled ankle boots for the perfect ensemble.
Christmas Pudding Bobble Jumper
Christmas puddings may be a love hate, but this festive jumper is a definite love from us. In a beautiful pale blue, the gorgeous novelty knit features bobbles and sequins.
Priced: £22.99 at New Look
Festive Crew Neck Intarsia Block Jumper
Do you have any dog lovers in your life? If so, we've found the perfect festive knit for them!
Priced: £49.95 at Joules
David Attenborough knitted Christmas jumper
If you want a jumper that'll get noticed, head to Not Just. This David Attenbrrr knit is of course made from recycled materials and the profits from each sale go to the Plastic Oceans charity.
Priced: £49.99 at Not Just
Oatmeal Sequin Fair Isle Yoke Jumper
For an understated (yet still fabulous) Xmas jumper, look to this sequin style. Updating the classic fair isle print, you'll be able to work this one into your everyday outfits.
Priced: £20 at Tu at Sainsbury's
Sequin Dog Crew Neck Christmas Jumper
You can't go wrong with a classic red crew neck jumper. This cheerful number from M&S features sequin embellished Scottie dogs.
Priced: £25 at M&S
Christmas Breton
If you want an alternative to a chunky knit, opt for this lightweight Breton top. The sparkly snowman will be the perfect addition to a jeans and blazer combo.
Priced: £38 at Boden
Sequin Star Knit Jumper Black
We can always count on Monsoon to deliver some sparkle – this time our focus is on the star knit. In fail-safe black with chic sequin design, you'll never want to take this one off.
Priced: £60 at Monsoon
Very Merry Slogan Jumper
Spread Christmas joy in this fun slogan print jumper.
Priced: £16 at George at Asda
Lisa Angel Personalised Family Christmas Sweatshirt In Red
Personalise with your family name and buy one for all the family! Imagine the photograph on Christmas Day!
Priced: £34 at Notonthehighstreet
Rock on Ruby Personalised Christmas Wreath Jumper
Add a personal touch with Rock on Ruby's wreath print jumpers. Buy one for you and one for your little one.
Priced: £56 for set, £35 for Adult's jumper only at Notonthehighstreet
Sequin Tree Christmas Jumper
Keep the festive spirit alive in this colourful and sparkly Christmas tree print jumper.
Priced: £15 at Matalan
Sparkle Treat Christmas Jumper
Who doesn't love a bit of sparkle at Christmas time? This festive knit will add some glitz and glamour to your Christmas wardrobe.
Priced: £15 at Matalan
Pink Christmas Tree Jumper
Keep it simple and classy in this beautiful pink knit from Next. Featuring a gold shimmer Christmas tree for a touch of festive joy.
Priced: £34 at Next
Support The Claus Christmas Jumper
This girl-power inspired Christmas sweatshirt is designed by small UK based business Batch1. All their garments are printed using water-based, eco-friendly inks.
Priced: £38 at Notonthehighstreet
Stardust Sweatshirt in Berry
Shopping small this Christmas means more than ever. Female owned small business, Mutha Hood, aims to empower women and girls through positive, strong and meaningful pieces. Their stardust sweatshirt features the Strong Girls Club logo with a festive twist. Even better, there is a matching children's version.
Priced: £46 at Mutha Hood
Polarbear Novelty Jumper
The cutest Xmas jumper we've seen. This adorable polar bear knit is perfect for Christmas Jumper Day, and every day thereafter.
Priced: £12 at Primark
Action For Children Christmas Jumper
Action For Children's Christmas jumper campaign is back again for 2020. Their stylish sweatshirts are made from super-soft organic cotton in a wonderfully versatile design. Most importantly, with every purchase you are supporting their Secret Santa appeal, which raises money to bring happiness, warmth and safety to vulnerable children in the UK.
Priced: £28 at Action For Children
Rock on Ruby Merry And Bright Christmas Jumper
If you're not a fan of bold novelty knits, how about a beautiful pale pink jumper. We love the understated style of Rock on Ruby's festive sweatshirt design.
Priced: £34 at Notonthehighstreet
Star Jumper
We love this sparkly knit. Perfect for supporting charity on Christmas Jumper Day, but also a great piece for festive occasions. Tuck into jeans or dress up with a faux-leather midi skirt.
Priced: £35 at Cotton Traders
Santa Baby Knitted Jumper
This classic Christmas song in jumper form will be sure to help you spread festive cheer with every wear.
Priced: £32 at Miss Selfridge
Reindeer Jumper
A chic gold foil print Christmas jumper, because festive knits don't have to be ugly!
Priced: £29 at Damart
Blue Star Print Jumper
Keep it simple in this bold and versatile star print jumper. Perfect for Christmas Jumper Day, but also a great festive addition to any outfit this December.
Priced: £26.99 at M&Co
Christmas Candy Cane Jumper
Your classic striped breton has had a festive update. Adorned with heart shaped candy canes, this knit will be sure to help you spread the Christmas spirit.
Priced: £18 at Tu at Sainsbury's
Oatmeal Christmas Fun Cheers Jumper
We can always rely on one of our favourite high street heroes, Next, to pull out all the stocks for Christmas. This quirky novelty knit is going straight in our virtual basket.
Priced: £30 at Next