Whether you need to kit your children out for National Christmas Jumper Day or bring a little festive cheer into their lives, look no further than our edit of the best Christmas jumpers for kids.
Yes, it’s almost that time of year again when we reach to the back of our kid’s wardrobes to find their favourite Christmas wear for the upcoming festivities. And it’s safe to say no child can survive the season without a festive knit or two, thanks to the parties, school discos and other festive events on the horizon.
More than likely your kids have outgrown last year’s festive attire – meaning you’re on the hunt for a new knit for them to take a twirl in. And we’ve got you covered with our round-up of the best Christmas jumpers for kids from high-street favourites like Next, H&M, M&S and more. Plus of course the much coveted John Lewis Christmas jumper. Much like Christmas pyjamas for kids, the demand and diversity of jumpers have quadrupled in recent years. And they now feature everything from sequins to festive characters to computer games and even matching Christmas jumpers for women and babies too.
Best Christmas jumpers for kids 2021:
1. John Lewis & Partners Christmas Advert 2021 Kids’ Jumper
Sizes available: 3-14 years
As seen on 14-year-old Nathan in the heartwarming John Lewis Christmas advert. You can get your hands on the same one (minus the light and singing feature) online and in-stores now.
2. Reindeer Kids Christmas Jumper
Sizes available: 9-10 years
Get your hands on this stylish second hand knit from Save the Children – the official charity of Christmas Jumper Day 2021. It’s just one of the many recycled jumpers available in their online shop that sees 100% of profits go towards helping children across the world.
VIEW AT SAVE THE CHILDREN | £6
3. Grey Colour Block Knitted Christmas Jumper
Sizes available: 1-7 years
Simple, wearable and featuring some classic Christmas characters with poms poms and some funny spindly legs. This sweatshirt is perfect for kids on the run whilst celebrating the festive season.
4. Next Sequin Christmas Tree Jumper
Sizes available: 3-16 years
Elegant and sophisticated – we’re big fans of this sequinned Christmas tree number from Next. And we’re sure little girls will want to save it for a special occasion like Xmas jumper day. Perfect paired with jeans or layered over a skirt or party dress. It will also make a great teenager Christmas jumper too, with sizing going up to 16 years.
5. Merry Woofmas Jacquard-knit Christmas jumper
Sizes available: 8-14+ years
A poodle in sunglasses and a Santa hat? Kids will love the novelty of this jumper, especially those with a passion for furry friends. Available at under £10 too, we think you’ll agree this ‘Merry Woofmas’ one is a real bargain.
6. Kids Snowman Face Christmas Sweatshirt
Sizes available: 3-13 years
Little ones can keep snug and look cool in this silly snowman sweatshirt from Etsy. And adults can get in on the fun too with this jumper available in adult sizes too.
7. Mineral green Christmas Character Jumper
Sizes available: 3 months – 7 years
It’s hard not to find this Christmas character jumper anything other than adorable. Be it the waving sea lion, the penguin or the polar bear in the scarf, it’s got a heart-melting factor to it that we think grandparents will especially love.
8. Hatley Cream Bear Fair Isle Sweater
Sizes available: 4-8 years
A classic yet trendy cream and blue fair isle print knit, that we certainly wouldn’t say no to in an adult size either (see our Christmas jumpers for men edit!) It’s made from 100% cotton and is super soft to skin.
9. FatFace Penguin & Snowflake Jumper
Sizes available: 3-13 years
An adorable fluffy penguin in ear warmers takes centre stage on this festive knit from Fatface. The jumper has a subtle sparkle for a touch of Christmas magic too.
10. Red Robin Fair Isle Cardigan
Sizes available: Newborn to 6 years
As an alternative to the classic Christmas jumper, why not opt for a cosy cardie instead? This will look so adorable layered over a party dress.
11. White Company Jingles Reindeer Jumper
Sizes available: 1.5-6 years
Made from 100% pure cotton, this gorgeous Christmas knit features The White Company’s favourite character, Jingles the Reindeer. And we’re big fans of the contrast striped sleeves.
12. Marks and Spencer Fair Isle Jumper
Sizes available: 6-16 years
Kids can get plenty of wear out of this fun fair isle jumper – adding a touch of glamour and colour to the festive proceedings and beyond.
13. Christmas Friends Sweatshirt
Sizes available: 6 months – 6 years
Merry, jolly and adorable – this Christmas friends sweater featuring Rudolph and gang is rather fetching in it’s rich red colour. And we’re fans of the brushed fleece inner that will keep little ones toasty as temperatures drop.
14. Pink North Pole Christmas Sweatshirt
Sizes available: 5-14 years
This Asda buy is great for kids who are a fan of a slogan tee. Made from a soft and breathable jersey material – it’s great for playtime and is a steal at just £9 too.
15. Kids’ Navy Reindeer Jumper
Sizes available: Newborn – 6 years
The happy little reindeer will make everyone smile all day long. Try adding this one over a sequin dress or keep it simple with jeans.
16. Sequin Reindeer Jumper
Sizes available: 6-16 years
Stars, sequins and silver reindeers on a pink fluffy textured knit – this ticks all the boxes for little girls who love to show off in something sparkly during the Christmas jumper day at school.
17. Polar Bear Light Up Christmas Jumper
Sizes available: 4-12 years
A Christmas jumper with a difference! This cute cartoon polar bear character has hidden in-built light up antlers that is sure to dazzle young kids. A true helping of Christmas magic.
18. Let it Glow Jacquard-knit Christmas jumper
Sizes available: 8-14+ years
We love the gorgeous mint hue of this cosy knit with it’s complimentary pastel coloured lights. And just wish it was available in adult size too… hint hint H&M.
19. Rockabilly Red Guinea Pig Festive Jumper
Sizes available: 2-12 years
This festive Guinea pig knit is sure to receive a few giggles come Christmas Day. And the petite little pom poms add a fun textural element for little fingers to fiddle with too.
20. Navy Blue Mandalorian Christmas Jumper
Sizes available: 1.5-6 years
Any young Star Wars fan will be bowled over by this festive sweater – based on the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian. Baby Yoda takes centre stage in this cotton fair isle knit that is so soft they’ll want to wear it to bed.
21. Brilliant Blue Advent Calendar Sweatshirt
Sizes available: 2-12 years
Call off the search – this Boden number is definitely one of the best Christmas jumpers for kids. Little ones will want to wear this colour calendar sweatshirt everyday in the countdown to Christmas, thanks to the surprises hiding behind each window. The individual numbered sections have a fabulous festive scene to open up and explore. Adding to the fun factor of this bold and beautiful design.
22. Merry And Bright Christmas Jumper
Sizes available: 3-15 years
Simple yet stylish and spreading some much needed Christmas cheer, this Merry and Bright design by The Design Conspiracy is screen printed by hand before being sent to your door. And it’s available in both adult and kid sizes for those in the mood for matchy matchy.
23. Toddler Boys Christmas Pattern Jumper
Sizes available: 1-8 years
We know a few tiny tots who’ll have a good chuckle at this chunky knit that plays tribute to the classic Christmas song When Santa got stuck up the Chimney. And this funny festive themed sweater won’t break the back, setting you back just over a tenner.
24. Girls Christmas Tree Embroidered Jumper
Sizes available: 5-14 years
We’ve all heard of the expression ‘less is more’ which is definitely the case with this Shein jumper. A simple embroidered Christmas tree gives just the right amount of sparkle to this cosy cream knit, that can be dressed up or down as your little one sees fit.
25. Festive And Fierce Children’s Christmas Jumper
Sizes available: 3-8 years
This jumper belongs to a kid who’s not afraid to serve some attitude with their look for Christmas Jumper day. The popping millennial pink colour and bold animal print make this one of the best Christmas jumpers for kids and a great alternative to more classic jumper offerings this season.
26. PAW Patrol Navy Knitted Christmas Jumper
Sizes available: 1-6 years
We’re fairly confident that this PAW Patrol knit will fly off Asda shelves due to the overwhelming popularity of this kid’s show. Featuring a fair isle pattern and their favourite characters kitted out in some festive accessories – it’s sure to raise a smile amongst any young fan.
27. Kids Green Christmas Santa Sweater
Sizes available: 2-12 years
Looks like Father Christmas is trying his hand at a few new skills in this sweet sweater. Yet whilst he shows some flair on the skateboard and snowboard, we think youngsters will agree he’s better off sticking to his sleigh. An undoubtedly heart-warming design made from 100% pure cotton that’s part of the John Lewis own brand range.
28. Kids’ Christmas Dinosaur Sweater
Sizes available: 2-12 years
Crazy dinosaur kids will get a thrill from John Lewis’ T-rex festive knit, also made from 1o0% cotton. Pair with jeans and tan boots for a cool, contemporary look.
29. Minecraft Green Fairisle Christmas Sweatshirt
Sizes available: 5-16 years
Calling all Minecraft warriors. Asda are selling this garishly green and fair isle printed jumper exclusively online and stores. A must have for kids who can’t get enough of this cult video game.
29. Disney Minnie Mouse Christmas Jumper
Sizes available: 5-14 years
When it comes to young Disney fans – this really is the only Christmas jumper option. It’s got those famous mouse ears with twinkly Christmas lights and Minnie’s signature bow. Perfect for snuggling up in and watching a festive family film on Disney+.