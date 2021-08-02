We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

M&S has launched its new click & collect service to help ease the wait times for customers in busy stores.

We’ve all noticed that shopping queues at the tills are longer now that the lockdown restrictions have been lifted.

And, if you’re anything like us, you probably don’t have all day to wait for a couple of items, but fortunately for you shoppers, M&S has launched a new click and collect service.

Despite the fact that click and collect have been around for a while and news that M&S is closing some of its stores, the luxury retailer has designed a service that should help to reduce the queues at its checkouts.

The new service eliminates the need for manned collection counters by allowing customers to self-check-in for pickup.

With the new digital service, customers will be able to process their collections and returns themselves at the screens, and all returned items (with the exception of food, like Colin the Caterpillar cake jars) will simply be placed in the designated returns trays.

Steve Kemp, M&S’s Head of Digital Retail, said, “Customers are looking for quick and convenient solutions like the option to click & collect on their terms when they want – which is now the number one choice for orders on M&S.com.”

The new digital service is currently being tested in 22 M&S stores, and the retailer has confirmed that 56 more will be added before the end of the year – perfect for beating the hectic Christmas shopping queues.

M&S’s Head of Digital Retail, explained, “At M&S we’re building a seamless omnichannel network so that customers can shop however they choose with us.

“With the rollout of new digital click & collect and returns we’re making it even faster, meaning it’s never been easier to shop our range of fantastic products.”

Customers who can’t make it to one of the 22 locations will have to wait in line until the busy holiday season is over, abut M&S assures the collection points will help speed up the return queues.

Meanwhile, M&S has added another dimension to its portfolio, having recently teamed up with ITV show Cooking with the Stars, where its food is used by celebrities to dish up some culinary delights with the hope of impressing the judges. Meanwhile, viewers can shop the ingredients to recreate at home.

And if you want a taste of what’s still to come on the show, hosted by Emma Willis, watch the Extra Helpings of Episode three below…

M&S is also committed to sustainability by offering fully paperless deliveries, which are expected to save 205t of paper a year.

M&S post-purchase experience head Neil Phillips said, “Our new paperless returns journey means [that] however a customer wants to return an item, it’s simple, quick and works well on mobile, offering efficient omnichannel shopping whether you’re buying [from] M&S or one of our partner brands on our platform.

“Customers will always want to try different sizes and styles and making it easier to return means we’re making it easier to buy with M&S.”