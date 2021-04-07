M&S launch new Colin the Caterpillar cake jars – and shoppers are seriously divided

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

M&S’s iconic Colin the Caterpillar character may be a firm favourite, but their latest Colin release has certainly left shoppers divided.

The popular retailer has some stand-out products we can’t get enough of, from their Percy Pig sweets that can be made into delicious Percy Pig crispy bars, to the 450 calorie pizzas that sent the internet wild and their glitter gin globe. But it’s Colin the Caterpillar that is perhaps one of their most recognisable characters.

Found on everything from their original celebration cake to their Colin the Caterpillar chocolate faces, we’re always intrigued to see a new Colin product launch.

Now M&S has taken the Cake cakes we all know and love and given them a modern – and easily transportable – makeover.

Their new M&S Colin the Caterpillar cake jars are certainly a stylish twist on a classic treat. Topped with a traditional Colin white chocolate face, these cake jars feature layers of chocolatey goodness and are available in store now.

As reported by Birmingham Live, Natalie Tate, Lead Product Developer for M&S Cakes, said: “These cake jars are absolutely delicious and are perfect for picnics, lunches on the go – or pretty much whenever you need a sweet fix.

“Gone are the days of picking a cake to suit all tastes – you can now mix and match to suit everyone.

Though whilst some customers are eager to add one to their shopping basket, it seems others are more than a little unimpressed with this new sweet treat…

How have shoppers reacted to the M&S Colin the Caterpillar cake jars?

Taking to Twitter to excitedly reveal their new launch, M&S announced, ‘JUST LANDED: Colin the Caterpillar cake jars!’

However, in response, many shoppers Tweeted their dismay, with one writing, ‘Guys, you can’t anthropomorphise something then just mash it up and put it in a jar’.

Whilst a fellow customer declared, ‘I thought this was an April fool then noticed the date is too late! You can’t blend him up & then pop his little head on top A ‘deconstructed’ Colin is not the dessert we need right now’.

‘That’s just wrong’ another wrote.

Though there were others who were keen to try out the new Colin cake jars.

A fellow shopper stated, ‘I need this in my life and I need it now’.

‘Sold out yesterday in our store…it seems everyone in my town wants a Colin’, another Twitter user commented, echoing their sentiments.

Whilst it seems the new M&S Colin the Caterpillar cake jars have seriously divided the crowd, there are customers who can’t get enough of these new treats.

So if you’re a fan of chocolate and fancy trying something a little different, why not give these a go?