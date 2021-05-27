We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

M&S is a supermarket enjoyed by generations but it’s become the latest victim in the struggling high street as stores continue to be hit by the coronavirus pandemic it announces plans to close a further 30 stores. But, which M&S stores are closing in 2021?

The owners have already closed or relocated 59 main stores, as well as cutting 7,000 jobs across stores and management after the chain reported big losses for last year and the coronavirus pandemic took its toll on clothing sales even though lockdown restrictions are lifting.

“We are committed to stores and believe they can be a true source of competitive advantage,” chief executive Steve Rowe told investors and journalists on a conference call. “But they need to be the right stores, in the right location, with the right services,” he added.

If you’re concerned you won’t be able to pick up an original Colin the Caterpillar birthday cake or indulge in a dine-in deal for two, check out to see if you’re nearest M&S is going to be affected…

Which M&S stores are closing 2021?

Yesterday, M&S confirmed plans to close another 30 branches in 2021 in the hope of helping the supermarket increase its profits – but has not yet confirmed which new stores will be affected. Another 80 stores will be moved to better locations or merged with nearby shops.

Previously, M&S has confirmed the locations for 59 clothing and food store closures.

Many of these have already been shut down. The remaining locations to be affected as part of the first wave of cuts are listed below:

M&S store closures 2021 remaining:

Andover

Basildon

Birkenhead

Bournemouth

Bridlington

Clacton

Covent Garden

Crewe [Relocation]

Darlington

Dover

Durham

Edgware Broadwalk

Falkirk

Falmouth

Fareham

Fforestfach

Greenock [Relocation]

Keighley

Kettering

Kirkcaldy

New Mersey Speke [Will change to a food-only store]

Newmarket

Newry [Relocation]

Northampton

Portsmouth

Putney

Redditch

Slough

St Helens [Relocation]

Stafford [Relocation]

Stockport

Stockton

Walsall

Warrington

Wokingham [Relocation]

Are M&S closing their bank?

M&S is closing its in-store bank branches this summer, along with closures of its current accounts and regular saver accounts. August has been announced as the closure month but a date has not yet been specified. But M&S will still provide a bank service to customers online by offering credit cards and other financial services.

With more M&S stores closing 2021, customers who currently hold bank accounts have two options – they can either use the switching service to move to a current account with another bank or building society or close the account completely.

The Money Expert advises customers that “Closing the account will automatically cancel any direct debits and standing orders. You also won’t be able to access your online statements after the account closes but you’ll be emailed your transaction history going back five years.

“Accounts can only be closed with a zero balance, so you’ll need to withdraw any balance or clear the overdraft. Alternatively, you can transfer the overdraft to your new current account provider, if they allow you to.

“If you don’t do anything, your account will be frozen in August and you will need to contact M&S to access the funds,” it warned.

At the time, M&S Bank told its customers, “If you are unable to find another bank or building society willing to transfer your overdraft, or you think you’ll have difficulty clearing the overdraft, please get in touch with us on 0345 900 0900 to discuss your options.

“If you hold an M&S current account, we’re very sorry about the inconvenience, and we commit to helping you transition your account to minimise any disruption.”

Is M&S still delivering?

M&S is still delivering items to customers however it has confirmed that it is only offering the option of Standard delivery for sale items due to the busy Sale period. But customers who have ordered items can expect them to be delivered by the date shown at checkout as this is the latest date orders will arrive.

A spokesperson added, “We are working hard to get your order to you as soon as possible.”

Despite the M&S stores closing 2021, M&S still offers free click & collect service on clothing, home (except furniture) and beauty. Orders can be collected from 12pm on the chosen day of collection and don’t worry if you can’t make that day, stores will hold items for seven days.

Alternatively, there is the standard delivery £3.50, OR free for orders over £50 (exclusions apply) and these will be delivered between three and five working days but you will have to check your postcode for delivery.

Nominated/ next day delivery priced at £4.99 is available for clothing, home, and beauty. Choose a day that suits you and order by 10pm for next-day delivery. Timeslot delivery £5.99 is temporarily unavailable.

Flowers are free delivery – simply order by 7pm for next-day delivery.

Wine delivery is £4.99 or free for orders over £100 for delivery between three and five working days. Nominated next-day delivery is available for wine, costing £6.99 or free with a £150 minimum spend.

Meanwhile, if you’ve not ordered afternoon tea delivery, other hampers can be ordered for standard delivery £3.50 or free delivery if the order is over £50. Or nominated next day delivery for £4.99. Simply order before 5pm Monday to Friday for next-day delivery. Sunday deliveries not available.

Customers who have food to order can pick up their purchases from 9am on the chosen day of collection, just make your way to the food information desk.

All M&S furniture comes with free/ nominated next-day delivery but customers are advised that orders can take anything between one and six weeks to dispatch. A note in the item description will provide this information and an estimated time frame.