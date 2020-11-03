We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A mum has issued a stark warning over the use of bath toys after she cut them all open to find a thick layer of black mould hidden inside a selection used by her child.

Morgan Knighton Rogers decided to cut open her children’s toys after seeing a post on social media about the hidden dangers of bath toys.

And she was disgusted with what she found.

She captioned the shocking images, “For those of you who saw the post I shared the other day of the little boy who accidentally squirted himself in the eye with one of his bath toys and it got really bad infected, y’all…I just cut my kids bath toys open and needless to say, they are all going in the trash and I will never buy another and I would suggest you all do the same!”

She added, “They say Mold grows in them because they’re never able to fully dry out! I’ve never been more disgusted in my life!!” (sic)

And other parents are in shock at the discovery found inside the rubber ducks. One mum put, “You must be beside yourself….the things we learn along the way….thanks for posting this.”

But another mum added, “This is why I don’t buy squirting toys for my children. It’s an age old fact.”

Children love to play with toys in the bath or paddling pools but ones which hold water inside are posing a hidden risk to many families.

Offering a way around the bath time dilemma one mum advised, “Hot glue the holes shut.”

But other parents have simply chosen to throw away the toys altogether as a much safer alternative.