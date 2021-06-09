Best paddling pools 2021 for kids to splash about in this summer

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Paddling pools are a summer must-have for kids, as they’re perfect for keeping little ones entertained in the back garden during the warmer months.

Over the last year, families have gotten used to using all the outdoor toys available to keep kids happy and entertained in the back garden. Although lockdown restrictions are lifting, with trips to the swimming pool and beach back on the table, there’s nothing that quite beats a sunny afternoon with a paddling pool.

Our list of the best paddling pools for kids in 2021 includes all types – from the cheap and cheerful to the more unique pools with slides and sprinklers. With so much choice and so many toy deals for 2021 out there, there’s certainly something for everyone and every budget.

Best kids paddling pools to buy online

These are the best paddling pools, as rated by you, to buy online in a range of sizes and shapes.

Scroll down for the best cheap paddling pools, ones with slides, sprinklers and the best 8-foot paddling pools – all made with kids safety and enjoyment in mind.

Cheap paddling pools

Chad Valley 3ft 3 Ring Round Kids Paddling Pool

Price: £6

Suitable for ages: 3+ years

This three foot paddling pool is the perfect budget-friendly paddling pool. It’s particularly great for smaller children and toddlers as it fills up to just 108 litres, making it more than safe for them to splash around in. It’s optimised for last-minute sunny afternoons as well, since it takes just two minutes to inflate this paddling pool and only one minute to fill it up so it’s ready to go. You’re sorted for any punctures as well since this pool, unlike many of the others in the same price range, comes with its own repair kit.

In the winter, turn this paddling pool into a indoor soft play area by filling it with lightweight plastic balls or turn it into a sand pit in the garden.

Chad Valley 4.2ft 2 Ring Round Kids Paddling Pool

Price: £10

Suitable for ages: 3+ years

Another cheap paddling pool from Argos, but this one is 1ft bigger for £4 more. If you’re looking for a paddling pool that’s slightly bigger, the extra pounds are definitely worth spending. This paddling pool holds 96 litres, so plenty of water to splash about in, and takes under 5 minutes to inflate.

Fans of this paddling pool have commented on how it’s “very handy to set up and fantastic fun for the kids” and users comment how it can also “be used as a ball pit” really effectively.

Intex 59416NP Crystal Blue Three Ring Inflatable Paddling Pool

Price: £5.70

Suitable for ages: 3+

One of the top advantages of this Intex paddling pool is the price – just £5.70 for a paddling pool that’s approximately 3.75 foot. It’s also sold on Amazon, so it’s a great choice for those surprise sunny weekends as you can pick up this pool with free Next Day delivery. This pool is made up of three rings, making it suitably durable for use throughout the season.

“Good value for money,” says one review on Amazon. “Great size for the price. Hosepipe definitely needed to fill…or you will find yourself doing 20 plus trips to and from the kitchen sink to the pool with a bowl (which was hard work believe me!!).”

Carousel Easy Up Pool 5Ft

Price: £15

Suitable for ages: 3+ years

This aquarium-inspired paddling pool comes from Tesco and costs a little more at £15, but comes in at 5 foot rather than three or four. It’s incredibly easy to set up by inflating the outer ring, with an easy drainage plug so you don’t have to struggle with getting the water out when you’re ready to deflate. One of our favourite things about this cheap paddling pool is the colour! A gorgeous light blue colour with fish pictures around both the top and the sides, ideal for the sea-loving splashers in the family.

“This is very adequate and good value as a pool for young children,” one buyer of the pool says. “The inflatable rim means it requires less effort to blow-up but maybe allows less water to be contained as it sags a little unless it is fairly full of water.”

Also with Tesco, you can pick up this paddling pool at the same time as you’re shopping for groceries.

Paddling pools with slides

Chad Valley 8.5ft Activity Play Centre Paddling Pool with Slide

Price: £25

Suitable for ages: 3+ years

This isn’t so much a paddling pool – but a water play centre! It includes a fun slide for kids, a sprinkler and ball pit for loads of extra fun. We reckon it will be hard to get the kids out of this 8ft paddling pool at the end of the day as it’s so much fun.

Buyers loved the look of the paddling pool the best, with one saying, “This paddling pool looks great, easy to set up, my kids absolutely love it. Very happy with the purchase. Definitely recommend”. Another pointed out Argos’ amazing delivery methods, “I ordered it the night before and it came the next day, delivery was great. My daughter loves this pool, and played in it for hours. I would advise to buy a plump as it has a few parts that need to be blown up. Would recommend. Daughter is 2 years old, and it’s perfect for her!”

While the pump for this paddling pool isn’t included, this kit does include a puncture repair kit and it comes with a one year guarantee – so you can be sure the fun never stops.

Bestway Sunnyland Splash Play Inflatable Pool

Price: £49.99

Suitable for ages: 2+ years

This paddling pool with slide is the one to go for if you want a basic set up, but one that’s full of colour and loads of fun. Unlike the others, it doesn’t come with inflatable toys but it does have the safety ring around the edge, rainbow slide and an inflatable palm tree. The palm tree can help little ones get in and out of the pool on their own or support them as they scale up the slide, while the grommets on the slide means it’s fully adjustable but totally safe to use each and every time.

Price wise, it’s more on the expensive side. But when it comes to quality, this is one of the best.

Chad Valley 9.7ft Unicorn Water Activity Centre Pool

Price: £40

Suitable for ages: 2+

As well as a built-in soft slide, this unicorn-themed aquatic play centre has a built-in water sprayer to keep kids cool in the summer heat. It also comes with other inflatable toys and games to keep them busy in the heat, whether it’s just over the weekend or through the summer holidays. We think this paddling pool is the one to go for if you have space for something a little bigger and of course, have a child that loves unicorns. The 9.7 foot size at £40 also makes this paddling pool with slide one of the best value ones we’ve seen this year.

The spray feature connects to a standard garden hose as well, so no need to buy other parts. Other top features include the 2-in-1 valve which makes inflation of the paddling pool and deflation so easy.

One happy customer said about the paddling pool, “Brought this item recently so happy that I did not only do the kids love it but fun for me to join in with them :)”.

Chad Valley 9ft Sea Life Play Kids Paddling Pool

Price: £40

Suitable for ages: 3+ years

Another paddling pool with a slide that’s super budget-friendly is this sea life play kids paddling pool. It’s a big one, with loads of room for adults to get in as well, so make sure you’ve got plenty of garden space to pop up this pool in. The slide is attached to the pool securely with tie ropes and grommets, making it really safe for children who love to clamber and climb as well as swim. The water spray feature attaches to the standard garden hose as well, so no need to buy more equipment.

Much like the unicorn pool, this one comes with additional inflatable toys, which include a ring set to try and hoop onto the shark or the palm tree and plastic balls to roll down the slide.

Paddling pools with sprinklers

Chad Valley 6ft Turtle Quick Up Kids Paddling Pool

Price: £25

Suitable for ages: 6+ years

This fun turtle paddling pool lets the kids splash away carefree for hours on end. Perfect for smaller swimmers who might love a little something extra, as this pool comes with its own built-in sprinkler at the back of the pool. It’s convenient for adults to set up as it takes just two minutes to inflate and 17 minutes to fill. It’s also durable so you won’t have to buy another one next year and, most importantly, great fun for kids over the age of six years.

In terms of value for money and fun, it’s certainly one of the best we’ve seen this year! And that’s exactly what other customers thought too, with one saying, “Fantastic pool my daughter loved the added turtle round the top and added sprinkler she had hours of fun in the pool. A must for any turtle obsessed children.”

“Worth the money I really like this swimming pool, it’s big enough. I have not had the chance to use the sprinkler effect yet but i would recommend this pool to anyone.”

Summer Waves Rainbow Arch Sprinkler

Price: £30

Suitable for ages: 3+ years

While this sprinkler may not be attached to its own pool, it’s a great option for a sprinkler in the garden this summer. Coming from the top of a 6 foot rainbow, it’s full of fun and suitable for kids of all ages. The sprinklers spray water from three different angles, ensuring everyone running under this toy is properly cooled off as well.

But when it comes to inflatables, safety is important and this toy is designed to be a hassle-free treat for both parents and children. The base is filled with water so it definitely won’t topple over on little ones and the sprinklers attach to a standard garden hose for convenience.

Ancesfun Sprinkler Play Pool Pad

Price: £39.99

Suitable for ages: 3+ years

For the real sprinkler experience, this paddling pool is unbeatable! Set up like a classical fountain and less than £40, this is definitely one – if not the best – sprinkler paddling pool we’ve seen this year. Little ones who love mermaids will definitely love this pool, with its incredible mermaid design and unique splash pad. You can even change the direction of the water coming out of the sprinkler in the tail by wiggling the tale – cue fun for the whole family!

About 4 toddlers can play together in this paddling pool, making it the perfect choice if you’ve got a party coming up or a larger family. The supportive ring, base and sides are all made from thick and durable PVC, it comes with a sturdy water valve and has a tight connection in the material, so you can be sure this one lasts for at least a few years.

Summer Waves Inflatable Splash & Play Pad

Price: £15

Suitable for ages: 3+ years

For something a little more low-key, go for this splash pad from John Lewis. It’s perfect for toddlers as it’s not a full-size paddling pool so you don’t have to stress about little ones in the water – and you don’t have to spend anytime filling it up! The sprayers are built-in and will connect to any standard garden hose for the ultimate convenience. In terms of price, this is one of the best kids’ sprinkler toys we’ve seen online this year as it comes in with all the features of a paddling pool and separate sprinkler toy at only £15.

This mat can fit two young children on it at any one time, meaning it’s ideal for a small family or a home with limited outdoor space.

8-foot paddling pools for kids

Chad Valley 8.5ft Family Swim Centre Paddling Pool

Price: £35

Suitable for ages: 6+ years

When it comes to paddling pools over 8 foot, this paddling pool by Chad Valley from Argos is the one to go for. It’s a family-sized pool with a capacity of 950 litres, making it suitable for everyone (aged six years and over) to splash around in. But despite its size, it only takes about 13 minutes to inflate this paddling pool from flat and then another 23 minutes to fill it up. Compared to many other paddling pools of the same size, this is a super speedy inflation time.

This Chad Valley pool is also perfect for the little ones (under adult supervision) as the two-ring, extra wide walls make this paddling pool super durable. This means that as well as being perfect for all the kids’ activities, it’s unlikely you’ll need to buy another one next year – or the year after.

Bestway 8ft Quick Up Round Family Pool

Price: £40

Suitable for ages: 6+ years

This family pool comes in at exactly 8ft, perfect for larger gardens and outdoor spaces. Despite its size though, this pool only takes 10 minutes to inflate from flat. Then 30 minutes to fill up from start to finish. That’s a less than 45 minutes to fill a pool big enough for four people! While many of the other paddling pools on our list also function perfectly as children’s sandpits, this one is suitable for water only, making it the ideal accessory for summer.

The air pump for this paddling pool isn’t included. However, the kit does come with a repair kit so if there’s any punctures, you’ll have everything you need to fix it straight away.

Intex Swim Centre Family Pool, 8ft

Price: £39.69

Suitable for ages: 3+ years

This is a pool for the whole family, with four handy inflatable seats for when you’re all ready to relax. There are even 2 handy drinks holders! There’s a convenient drain plug in the floor to get rid of the water when you’re finished, too. One customer wrote in the review of this pool, “Great for a laugh in the summer with the kids. Spacious and comfy, the beer holders…..oops drinks holders are a nice touch!”

Keeping paddling pool water clean: how do I keep the pool clean?

So how can you keep your paddling pool water clean? One easy way to do so is to buy a paddling pool with a filter. We’ve included a few great options below. This can rid your pool of debris and keep water circulation going, to avoid any scummy build-up.

Another simple way to keep the water clean is to buy both a pool cover and a pool-scooping net. Pop a cover on the pool when you’re not using it. Overnight, to prevent you from waking up the next day to flies, bugs, leaves and all sorts in the pool. This affordable option from Amazon, for a rectangle pool, is ideal. Or, you could use your own tarpaulin to create a cover yourself.

There are plenty of scooping nets available for pools too. These allow you to regularly maintain their cleanliness throughout the day. This handheld £3.58 option is a great choice, or this £14 one from Amazon.

So why not invest in a pool, given that it’s something that the whole family can get involved with? While kids might love outdoor toys and grown-ups might prefer to fill the space with nature, a paddling pool is a great mix of both and allows for hours of fun for the whole family with very little clean-up required.

Although, we also find that even the biggest kids (read: grown-ups) enjoy making a wave on a particularly hot afternoon.