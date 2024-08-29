Oasis reunite - the 15 facts your kids need to know about 90s band
Educate your kids on music's most infamous falling out and get them just as excited as you are for the Oasis reunion
With parents across the UK gearing up for the Oasis reunion, their kids are likely unsure of why they're so excited. Give them a much-needed music lesson with these 15 facts about the iconic band.
More than 15 years have spanned since Oasis broke the hearts of music fans across the world with their infamous split. But finally, they're making their comeback with tickets for the reunion shows going on sale this weekend.
They may have sold a whopping 70million records in their heyday, but with the heated sibling rivalry between Noel and Liam Gallagher splitting the group up in 2009, many kids today probably don't know who they are, or, if they do, they can't understand the excitement over the reunion they've just announced.
So to get your kids just as excited as you are for the upcoming Oasis shows, we've compiled 15 kid-friendly facts about the band, one for each year of their hiatus, to help teach the younger generation about them.
15 kid-friendly facts about Oasis
- Oasis formed in 1991
- The band was originally called 'Rain' but Liam suggested the change to Oasis
- Liam got the band name Oasis from the name for a music venue, the Oasis Leisure Centre
- Noel wasn't the original guitarist and only joined after the band's first live performance
- The band's members all come from Manchester in the northwest of England
- The band's split in 2009 came after Noel left the band, saying he 'simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer'
- Noel Gallagher wrote 105 songs for Oasis while Liam wrote 13
- Noel owns all the rights to the band's music, with Liam only finding this out later when he tried, and was denied the chance, to use the songs in a documentary
- Oasis have sold 70million albums worldwide
- Liam is five years younger than Noel
- The band's third album ‘Be Here Now’ is the fastest-selling album in British history
- Oasis's debut album, 'Definitely Maybe,' was released in 1994 and became the fastest-selling debut album in the UK at the time
- Both Gallagher brothers are avid football fans, both supporting Manchester City
- Oasis hold several Guinness World Records, including 'Longest Top 10 UK Chart Run by a Group'
- Coldplay have said Oasis had a major influence of their decision to start their own band
To satisfy your children's curious minds, we've got tonnes of facts to blow their minds as well as the answers to fantastic questions like 'why do birds sing in the morning?' and 'why do pirates wear an eye patch?'
GoodtoKnow Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a news writer for Goodtoknow, specialising in family content. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
Simple HMRC code promises parents up to £4k - but it has to be used this week
This little-known code could save you up to £4,000 per year on childcare, but you only have until Saturday to use it
By Adam England Published
-
Is this why kids are so curious? New study reveals why children love ‘useless’ information
Kids are naturally curious about everything - and new research is starting to suggest why
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
5 surprising ways rushing your kids out the door can be damaging, according to experts
Are you always rushing your kids out the door? Life is a constantly hectic schedule and although you need to be places on time, it can actually be damaging to kids.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
10 ways Millennial parents are ‘breaking the cycle’ - and teaching kids life lessons they were never taught
Being a 'cycle-breaker' is vital for parents who want their kids to learn life lessons they were never taught
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Plans to teach children how to spot ‘disinformation, fake news and putrid conspiracy theories’ in schools unveiled
In a bid to tackle how children interpret what they see online and how they spot fake news, the government has announced how this will be handled in schools.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Strong willed teens don’t need to be ‘tamed,’ they need to be nurtured - expert shares how
It might surprise parents when their strong willed child remains that way into the teenage years - instead of crushing this part of their temperament, an expert shares how to nurture it.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
‘My relationship with my mum changed when I had a baby’ - expert shares how to deal with this challenge
It's natural for mother/daughter relationships to change once an adult daughter has a baby, but adjusting to that change can be a challenge.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
We asked grandparents how their grandkids make them feel loved - and their answers are adorable
Grandparents gave the most adorable answers when asked about the one thing grandchildren do to make them feel loved, and the bond between these generations seems so special.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
6 parent-approved tricks to get kids of all ages to wear sunscreen
Keeping kids' skin protected with SPF is vital - but it's not the easiest thing to get on them
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Psychiatrist reveals why you’re always running late - and it’s more than just bad time-keeping
Everyone knows someone who's always late, even before they had motherhood as an excuse. However, a psychiatrist shares why there's a lot more to lateness than bad time-keeping.
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published