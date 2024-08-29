Oasis reunite - the 15 facts your kids need to know about 90s band

With parents across the UK gearing up for the Oasis reunion, their kids are likely unsure of why they're so excited. Give them a much-needed music lesson with these 15 facts about the iconic band.

More than 15 years have spanned since Oasis broke the hearts of music fans across the world with their infamous split. But finally, they're making their comeback with tickets for the reunion shows going on sale this weekend.

They may have sold a whopping 70million records in their heyday, but with the heated sibling rivalry between Noel and Liam Gallagher splitting the group up in 2009, many kids today probably don't know who they are, or, if they do, they can't understand the excitement over the reunion they've just announced.

So to get your kids just as excited as you are for the upcoming Oasis shows, we've compiled 15 kid-friendly facts about the band, one for each year of their hiatus, to help teach the younger generation about them.

15 kid-friendly facts about Oasis

Oasis formed in 1991 The band was originally called 'Rain' but Liam suggested the change to Oasis Liam got the band name Oasis from the name for a music venue, the Oasis Leisure Centre Noel wasn't the original guitarist and only joined after the band's first live performance The band's members all come from Manchester in the northwest of England The band's split in 2009 came after Noel left the band, saying he 'simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer' Noel Gallagher wrote 105 songs for Oasis while Liam wrote 13 Noel owns all the rights to the band's music, with Liam only finding this out later when he tried, and was denied the chance, to use the songs in a documentary Oasis have sold 70million albums worldwide Liam is five years younger than Noel The band's third album ‘Be Here Now’ is the fastest-selling album in British history Oasis's debut album, 'Definitely Maybe,' was released in 1994 and became the fastest-selling debut album in the UK at the time Both Gallagher brothers are avid football fans, both supporting Manchester City Oasis hold several Guinness World Records, including 'Longest Top 10 UK Chart Run by a Group' Coldplay have said Oasis had a major influence of their decision to start their own band

