3 parenting hacks to improve your relationship when you also both work full-time

One mum has shared three top tips for strengthening a relationship as a full-time working parent.

Being a full-time working parent is no easy feat. Balancing career demands with the happiness and well-being of your kids, all while finding time for yourself and your partner can feel like a never-ending juggling act - it's no surprise that some couples seek out ways to spice up their relationship, or even wonder why they've gone off sex.

But fear not, for there are strategies and mindsets that can make this challenging journey a bit smoother and even strengthen your relationship along the way, and open and effective communication is a cornerstone of any successful partnership. Keeping your partner in the loop about your schedule and sharing responsibilities like chores, kids' activities, playdates, and school events can work wonders in making you feel in control. Not only will it enhance your relationship, but it also eliminates those pesky arguments about who last emptied the dishwasher (thank goodness for that!).

That’s why we love @sweatingatnaptime’s tips for working parents, which she recently shared with her 9754 followers Instagram during a 'get ready with me' (GRWM) reel. As she puts it, “Working full-time and being a parent is really, really hard.” Don't miss out on her top three tips for improving communication, dividing parenting duties, and mastering the morning chaos when everyone needs to rush out the door on time.

3 parenting hacks to improve your relationship

Create a joint email

Assign your morning jobs

Compare schedules each day

The video received praise in the comments for the helpful tips, with one Instagram user writing, "The joint email sounds like a game changer!" while another said, "This is awesome ! Amazing team work !!"

But if this sounds like a challenge, don't worry. She reassures, "We did not have this figured out in a month, I mean we still don't have it figured out. It's taken years to get this stuff down, and we still lose our minds once a week." But every little helps, right?

