1 in 3 adults rely on parent's financial help just to get - these areas are hardest hit
It's not surprising in the current climate
Many households across the UK still rely on financial help from parents to stay afloat, as the areas where most assistance is given and most needed are revealed by a study.
The cost of living is still a big problem for many households across the country. Among the many financial implications this is having, childcare costs are leaving half of parents trapped into living near grandparents to save on nursery fees. Now it's revealed that nine million adults in the UK receive a 'lump sum' from their parents to help them get by, with one in three adults needing regular financial help from their parents to live day-to-day.
The research undertaken by Wealthify indicates 1 in 5 adults in the UK are given a lump sum from their parents in adulthood, with the average amount offered standing at £15,314.48. However, 72 per cent report being given specific instructions on what to spend it on. Recipients are also are 2.5 times more likely to prioritise saving the money over paying off debt, despite expert financial advice suggesting debt is paid off before before focus turns to growing savings.
Looking at the areas parents offer the most money to their kids, the North East, West Midlands, and London come out on top, offering £23,766.53, £19,850.04, and £19,275.69, respectively. The top two areas unlikely to offer monetary assistance are Northern Ireland where 9 per cent offer funds, and Yorkshire where 13 per cent offer lump sums to their kids.
Regions offering largest sums of money to their kids
- North East - 18 per cent receive a sum averaging £23,766.53
- West Midlands - 22 per cent receive a sum averaging £19,850.04
- London (including Greater London) - 30 per cent receive a sum averaging £19,275.69
- Eastern England - 18 per cent receive a sum averaging £16,032.32
- East Midlands - 15 per cent receive a sum averaging £15,555.64
- North West - 22 per cent receive a sum averaging £14,112.27
- South West - 18 per cent receive a sum averaging £13,240.72
- South East - 16 per cent receive a sum averaging £12,964.26
- Northern Ireland - 9 per cent receive a sum averaging £11,666.5
- Yorkshire & Humberside - 13 per cent receive a sum averaging £11,590.95
Of the 1 in 3 adults relying on everyday help with finances from parents, London (41%) and Scotland (36%) are the areas kids most need their help. Around 44 per cent of 18-44 year olds still need this help, although this number steadily declines once the age of 45 is reached.
Interestingly, those who receive financial help from their parents have worse money-related habits than those who don't. Those who don't are found to be more likely to make sensible financial decisions while those getting help report being less likely to check their bank balance properly, and are more likely to use Buy Now, Pay Later schemes and find themselves in financial difficulty.
For more on family finance, we look at whether Amazon Prime Day is worth it, and the hidden benefits of your Amazon Prime membership. We also share how to get Disney+ for free.
GoodtoKnow Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Lucy is a mum-of-two, multi-award nominated writer and blogger with six years’ of experience writing about parenting, family life, and TV. Lucy has contributed content to PopSugar and moms.com. In the last three years, she has transformed her passion for streaming countless hours of television into specialising in entertainment writing. There is now nothing she loves more than watching the best shows on television and sharing why you - and your kids - should watch them.
-
-
Primary school 'costing parents £6,000' according to new research - here's 6 ways to save money
The seven years of primary school can cost parents thousands of pounds, with lunches and school uniforms the biggest challenges. But there are ways savvy parents can ease the pressure of the financial burden
By Sarah Handley Published
-
Millennial parents are getting candid about the realities of parenthood
They share their thoughts on what it's really like...
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published