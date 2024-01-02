Parents say staying at home with the kids is harder than a 9 to 5 – and we’re not surprised in the slightest

Functioning on four hours’ sleep, permanent stains on the carpet and Googling just about anything are just some of the exclusive lessons discovered once you become a parent, according to a study.

Whether you’re experiencing some early signs of pregnancy or are in the throes of your baby’s first 24 hours on the planet, you’ve probably heard – more than once – that nothing can prepare you for parenthood.

And, without sounding like a broken record, it’s sort of been proven. A nationwide poll commissioned by AVEENO has revealed 35 things you only learn when you have a baby – and they are seriously relatable.

The first major take away from the poll was getting out the door will never be the same again, with 43 percent of parents saying that leaving the house becomes a military operation.

Other findings included feeling tired, like, all the time (40 percent), baby wipes are a multifunctional necessity not just for bums (41 percent) and going to the bathroom in peace will be a thing of the past (38 percent).

But it’s not all doom and gloom. Discovering the meaning of unconditional love for the first time appears to be very common with parents, as 42 percent report feeling complete once they’ve had their baby, meanwhile 35 percent claim you’ll never get tired of staring at your newborn.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In response to the findings, Rebecca Bennett, AVEENO’s baby skin expert said: “Becoming a parent is an amazing experience, but we understand that entering this new chapter of life can also bring with it a great deal of stress and worry, so we wanted to discover more about what new parents experience in the first few years, what they wish they had known and how best we can support them.

“From what you put in your baby’s mouth to what you put on their skin, every small decision becomes much bigger and you worry you might not be making the right choice, or are being judged by others.

“We want to give new parents the confidence to feel they are making the right choices for their baby’s skin, so they feel more in control of this element of their new path of discovery."

As Rebecca stated, entering the world of parenting can be extremely daunting and challenging – especially if it’s your first time – but it doesn’t exactly get easier when they’re older, either.

Poll participants also reported that staying at home with their child or children is actually a harder task than being at work, as is the urge not to turn into your mother or father which, 22 percent say is an inevitable outcome of raising your own kids.

After all, it’s no secret that mums know best, with 18 percent of parents admitting to calling their mother before a doctor or taking matters into their own hands by Googling just about everything (21 percent).

The final word on new-parent discoveries? Strong coffee will get you through just about anything (15 percent), hangovers get worse (12 percent) and the 'Is anyone around to babysit this Friday?' messages will make you quickly realise who your real friends are (27 percent).

