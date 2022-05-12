We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Salmonella sandwich fears has forced M&S, Aldi and Sainsbury’s and other supermarkets to recall sandwiches and wraps over health risks.

The popular lunch items have been removed from shelves as a ‘precaution’ due to a potential salmonella risk and follows the removal of chicken products that have been recalled from the High Street in recent weeks.

And it comes after Kinder recalled its chocolate last month due to reports of salmonella and last year Iceland recalled chicken over salmonella fears.

The supermarkets who have all taken steps to reduce the risk of possible salmonella are M&S, Aldi, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose, and Pret.

Pret A Manger removed all the chicken items on its menu, and Aldi recalled its chicken and bacon Caesar wraps while Sainsbury’s took action on its cooked chicken offering.

Video of the Week

Now M&S and Waitrose have taken some of their popular chicken sandwich ranges off-sale as a precaution.

M&S said in a notice on their website: they were recalling 12 food products “given a small number of products may contain Salmonella.”

The M&S sandwiches and wraps recalled are:

Coronation Chicken Deli Filler

14 piece classic sandwich platter

Classic mini roll selection

Chicken & Bacon Caesar Wrap

Made Without Wheat gluten free chicken and bacon sandwich with use by dates of 11th, 12th and 13th of May

Roast Chicken and Bacon Sandwich with use by dates of 11th, 12th and 13th of May

Roast Chicken and Salad Sandwich with use by dates of 11th, 12th and 13th of May

Meanwhile Waitrose told MailOnline, “We’re recalling 10 of our Waitrose chicken sandwich and wrap lines — with Use By dates up to and including 14 May — due to a potential Salmonella risk. Customers should not consume these items and should return them to us for a full refund. We are very sorry for the inconvenience.”

The Waitrose sandwiches and wraps recalled include:

Waitrose Roast Chicken Salad with Salad Cream Sandwich

Roast Chicken & Stuffing Sandwich

Essential Chicken Mayo Sandwich

Waitrose Chicken & Bacon Caesar Wrap

Meanwhile A Pret A Manger spokesperson explained the reason behind its Salmonella sandwich fears recall, “As a precautionary measure, we’ve temporarily removed the majority of chicken items on our menu due to a potential food safety risk at one of our suppliers.

“We hope to have these products back in shops soon. We apologise for any inconvenience.”

And Aldi recalled its Eat+ Go chicken and bacon Caesar wraps, both double and triple options. The affected wraps have the sell-by date of today, May 11.

The Food Standards Agency, which regulates food in the UK, warned, “Symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea, and abdominal cramps.”

If you have bought any of the items you can return them to the store for a full refund.