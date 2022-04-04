We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kinder Surprise eggs have been recalled ahead of Easter after reports of several cases of salmonella.

As the countdown to a chocolate-filled fun this Easter begins, you might beed to take extra care when searching for the best personalised Easter eggs, the best Easter eggs for kids, or Vegan Easter eggs as Kinder Surprise eggs have been linked to a salmonella outbreak.

Food chiefs for Food Standards Scotland have warned of a potential link between the popular product and a number of salmonella cases in young children, and has warned consumers NOT to eat Kinder Surprise eggs ahead of Easter.

It comes after investigations, led by health and safety authorities across the UK, including Public Health Scotland, has found a link between the reported cases of salmonella poisoning and that product produced by the Ferrero company.

As a result, Ferrero has taken a precautionary step to undertake a product withdrawal and recall the eggs immediately while investigations continue.

Tina Potter, Food Standards Agency Head of Incidents, said, “We welcome the precautionary approach being taken by Ferrero and are advising consumers not to eat any of the products listed in the FSA alert.

“It is really important that consumers follow this advice to avoid the risk of becoming ill with salmonella poisoning.”

Its understood that the eggs thought to be affected were all manufactured at the same factory in Belgium but other products manufactured by Kinder are not thought to be affected.

Anyone who has purchased the Kinder Surprise singular egg, which contain a toy inside, at 20g and the Kinder Surprise pack at 20g x 3 are advised to not eat the item. All of the products with the best before date between July 11, 2022, and October 7, 2022, have been recalled.

Mrs Potter added, “We know that these particular products are popular with young children, especially as Easter approaches, so we would urge parents and guardians of children to check if any products already in their home are affected by this recall.

“The food business involved has voluntarily carried out this product withdrawal and recall and we are working closely with them and their competent authorities to identify the precise cause of this outbreak.

“We are also working closely with UK and international partners including UKHSA and Food Standards Scotland.”

According to Food Standards Scotland, symptoms of salmonellosis typically resolve themselves within a few days but include diarrhoea, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting and fever.

Consumers are asked to contact the Ferrero consumer careline on 0330 053 8943 or email consumers.uk@ferrero.com for a full refund.