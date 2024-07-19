School exclusions reach record high due to 'stark inequality' and this former teacher isn't surprised
"This has been a storm that has been brewing for a number of years"
'Stark' new government figures have revealed that the number of children being excluded from school is at a record high, with a clear 'inequality' meaning certain children are more likely to be excluded than others.
While many children are gearing up to finish classes and begin enjoying their school summer holidays, thousands are already at home, missing out on vital education because they've been permanently excluded from lessons.
In a record new high, a total of 9,376 children were permanently excluded from school during the previous school year [2022/2023], a rise of 44% from the year before. The number of children handed temporary suspensions also rose over that time, with 786,961 missing out on classes for a short period.
The government figures showed a stark and clear inequality in those students who were more likely to be suspended, with the most vulnerable kids often being the ones to suffer.
More than half of all suspensions were handed out to children growing up in poverty, with children from Gypsy Roma and Traveller backgrounds, as well as from mixed white and Black Caribbean backgrounds, also being more likely to be suspended.
Male pupils were also more likely to be suspended than female students and were more than twice as likely to be expelled.
Those who were eligible for free school were also five times more likely to face permanent exclusion.
GoodtoKnow Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
But why are these children being removed from education? According to the government report, 'persistent disruptive behaviour' was the most common reason given by schools for both suspensions and permanent exclusions. But Sam Whitfield, a former Head of Year at a secondary school, tells GoodtoKnow that this disruptive behaviour is often a symptom of students' underlying problems that schools, and the government, should deal with in the educational setting, not exclude them for.
In his Head of Year role, Sam was in charge of behaviour and pastoral care for the kids in his year group and was directly involved in deciding whether to remove a child from school. He was not shocked by the government findings and told GoodtoKnow exclusively, "This has been a storm that has been brewing for a number of years.
"There has been a long-term shortage in funding for schools to support students who may require additional support in adjusting to the rigours of school life. There has been a severe shortage of pupil spaces at alternative learning providers, meaning that students who should be accessing special schools are unable to and are being left to flounder in the mainstream setting. Schools are then left with little option but to suspend and exclude as they must be seen to maintain behaviour standards."
He added, "When I was teaching there was a near 12-month waiting list for students to be assessed and access external support for autism. Added to this is the fact that school curriculums are often not fit for purpose for these students as the school is pressured to show strong academic performance, at the expense of adjusting methods of learning or being able to provide a more tailored and supportive approach. It is like trying to fit square pegs into round holes, and then being surprised when things don't go together."
In other family news, primary school is 'costing parents £6,000' according to new research - here's 6 ways to save money. And, are you worried about school fines for holidays? Taking your kids away during term time could be a maximum £160 fine per parent. Plus, your reaction to your kid's school report impacts more than you realise - psychologist says 'get curious', here's why.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a news writer for Goodtoknow, specialising in family content. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
Princess Charlotte’s sweet gift for King Charles proves her love for Taylor Swift is rubbing off on her granddad
The King was seen wearing a tell-tale accessory that Swifties across the globe love
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Holiday childcare costs up 6% says new report, with supply shortages still an issue
Working parents facing higher costs when it comes to sorting childcare provisions during the school holidays
By Sarah Handley Published
-
Your reaction to your kid's school report impacts more than you realise - psychologist says 'get curious', here's why
It's the time of year school reports come home and a psychologist shares why parents should react positively to them, and how to be 'curious' about their contents.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
4 ways to help your teen handle boredom over the summer holidays (#3 could be life-changing)
When cries of 'I'm bored' is like nails across a blackboard
By Sarah Ockwell-Smith Published
-
What's the Ozempic baby boom? Doctor explains the link between the weight loss drug and fertility
Some women taking weight loss drug Ozempic are reporting unexpected pregnancies - a Doctor explains reasons for the baby boom and what women need to know.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
I'm child-free by choice and this new book feels like a mother preaching for not being given grandkids
'What's The Point of Kids' highlights the many reasons women choose not to have children - then shames them for their decision
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Do you really forget your pre-children life? Here’s what an expert says
The phenomenon of parents forgetting what it was like before children has its basis in psychology, and it makes perfect sense.
By Adam England Published
-
What is ‘gramping’ and why we think you need to suggest this sweet travel trend
The family-orientated holiday trend is helping grandparents to bond with their grandkids this summer
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
"I text mum 5 times a day" - new survey calls it 'endless parenting' but is it bad?
Some say today's young adults lack independence, but is a lasting reliance on parents really that bad?
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
"I always buy my kids blue" - Clever 13-colour chart that could save your kid's life this summer
Experts have revealed, arguably, the most important shopping decision you could make for your kids over the school summer holidays
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published