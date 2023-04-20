Single parents warned of these easy passport mistakes when travelling with kids and how to avoid costly delays

Single parents are being warned about these easy passport mistakes when travelling with their kids and how to avoid costly delays.

But there's another detail in planning a getaway with kids, and that's making sure everyone's passports are renewed to meet the ever-changing travel requirements.

Each year many marriages split up (opens in new tab) and with it comes plenty of extra paperwork - including the all important travel documents for that much-needed family holiday.

But this year, single parents are being warned that the application process could take longer as workers from the UK's Passport Office go on strike, causing lengthy delays to single parents trying to access important updated documents.

National Family Mediation (opens in new tab) charity has warned over the lengthy process it can take if either parent is in disagreement about the child being taken abroad.

Jane Robey, CEO of the charity explained, "For couples in conflict, passports for the children and travel to another country can also be a contentious topic, and for a whole host of reasons.

“When one parent feels particularly strongly about the issue, it’s not uncommon for them refuse to approve a passport application, which inevitably leads to further disagreements."

(Image credit: Getty)

Current passport legislation rules that parents who are no longer together must still be both named on their child's passport - and if it's not possible for any reason the authorities will beed an explanation before they can issue the document.

As a result, any parents not together wishing to take their children abroad are being urged to apply as soon as possible so that they don't miss out on that much-needed sunshine.

For anyone wondering how long does it take to get a passport? (opens in new tab) An added warning is the current wait time is 10 weeks (at the time of publication) meaning travel cannot take place until after the beginning of July.

(Image credit: Getty)

And as the school holiday season approaches, the charity is seeing a rise in the number of families needing mediation to resolve such issues due to many "putting off" their renewals while travel restrictions were in place.

Mrs Robey added, "My advice to anyone wanting to travel this year is to discuss the matter with your ex as soon as possible to avoid further delays."

You can apply for a passport 24/7 online. It's cheaper & easier! We advise that you don't book travel without a valid passport. ⏰↪️https://t.co/gHsGhCZQsV #CheckBeforeYouBook pic.twitter.com/Q6CHebj8DzApril 12, 2023 See more

If you're wondering how to travel post-separation, parents who are traveling with children when the other parent is not present should bring proof of permission to the airport ahead of leaving the country.

But if permission is refused by one parent, this can be requested through a court by the parent wishing to make the vacation.

Parents who have a different surname to their children are advised that they will need to produce further documentation such as adoption certificates to prove their relationship to the child.