Wondering how much does it cost to renew a passport? It’s an important question to ask if you’re booking a holiday this year and your passport is close to its expiry date.

As well as the cost, it’s crucial to know how long it takes to get a passport (opens in new tab) so that you apply in plenty of time. Thousands of holidaymakers experienced long passport waiting times (opens in new tab) last year and some even faced holiday cancellations (opens in new tab) as a result.

How long you can travel using your current passport if it’s due to expire will vary depending on your holiday destination, so it’s well worth familiarising yourself with the rules to ensure you don’t get caught out.

Managing director at Money Expert, Philip Stubbins (opens in new tab), says: “Most countries in the European Union recommend that your passport should be valid at least three months after your intended day of departure from a country within the EU. Countries such as Australia, Mexico and the USA require your passport to be valid throughout your stay, while some countries require at least six months’ validity on your passport, including China, Egypt, Turkey and Thailand.”

You can check entry requirements for the country you’re visiting on the Government website (opens in new tab).

How much does it cost to renew a passport?

It costs £75.50 to renew a standard 35-page adult passport online via the gov.uk website (opens in new tab). This rises to £85 if you fill in a paper form. You must be aged 16 or over (or turning 16 within the next three weeks) to get an adult passport.

If you’re applying for a frequent flyer (50-page) adult passport, you’ll pay £85.50 online or £95 for paper applications.

Children’s passports cost £49 to renew online or £58.50 if you use a paper form. If you're applying for a frequent flyer passport, it costs £59 online or £68.50 for paper applications.

Using the Post Office’s Check and Send service (opens in new tab) will cost an additional £16, but will ensure there are no mistakes on your application form and prevent delays in processing times. It can be used for both online and paper applications.

If you need your passport urgently, you can opt for the 1-week Fast Track Service (opens in new tab). This costs £142 for adult passports and £122 for child passports.

Should you need your passport even quicker than that, you can use the Online Premium Service (opens in new tab) which means you could get a passport within two days. However, you’ll need to apply online and book an appointment at one of the Passport Offices. (opens in new tab) This service costs £177 for a standard adult passport and you can only use it to renew an adult passport issued after 31 December 2001.

Note that any UK citizen born on or before 2 September 1929 won’t be charged for their passport application.

Adult passport renewal prices

£75.50 to renew standard 35-page adult passport online

£85 to renew standard 35-page adult passport via paper form

£85.50 to renew frequent-flyer (50-page) adult passport online

£95 to renew frequent-flyer adult passport via paper form

Children passport renewal prices

£49 to renew a child's standard passport online

£58.50 to renew a child's standard passport using a paper form

£59 to renew a children's frequent-flyer passport online

£68.50 to renew a children's frequent-flyer passport with a paper form.

Is it cheaper to renew a passport online?

Yes, renewing your passport online will be cheaper compared to filling in a paper form. In fact, paper applications cost £9.50 more for both adult and child passports, whether you’re applying for a standard or frequent flyer passport.

What documents do you need to renew a passport?

The documents you need to provide to renew a passport will depend on whether you are renewing it online or in paper form.

Taylor Hughes from The Travel Health Clinic (opens in new tab) says: “Applying online is fairly straightforward, you just need to follow the steps on the government website - it will tell you what you need to do or provide. You pay online via credit or debit card and you will need a digital photo of your face that meets passport guidelines (these can be found on the government website).”

Alternatively, paper forms can be picked up from a Post Office that has a Check and Send service or by calling the Passport Adviceline (opens in new tab). You can pay by debit or credit card or by cheque and you will need two new and identical printed photos of yourself. These can be taken at a photo booth and must not be attached to your application form.

Philip Stubbins of Money Expert (opens in new tab) adds: “For both methods, you must send the expired passport back to the Passport Office in order for them to issue you with a new document. The passport office will then send you a new passport and return your old one separately in the post.”

Note that if you have changed your name, you will also need to include the original certificate of a name change, such as a deed poll document or marriage certificate. This will then be sent back to you.

How long does it normally take to renew a passport?

In normal circumstances, you should receive your renewed passport within three weeks. However, the Passport Office has been swamped with applications following the removal of Covid-19 travel restrictions and processing times are now much longer.

“You should allow at least 10 weeks for the arrival of your new passport,” says Jane Hawkes (opens in new tab), consumer expert at ladyjaney.co.uk. “However, it is advisable to submit applications as far in advance as possible to avoid complications should delays occur.”

What happens if my renewed passport doesn’t arrive on time?

If your renewed passport does not arrive on time, you won’t be able to travel. Unfortunately, it’s also very unlikely that you’ll be able to claim on your travel insurance if you have to forgo your trip due to passport delays. Although many policies will cover lost or stolen passports, they won’t usually pay out because your passport hasn’t turned up in time. (Check out our guide if you're wondering 'do I need travel insurance? (opens in new tab)')

For this reason, it’s best to wait until you have received your passport before you book your holiday.

If you don’t have a valid passport and you need to travel urgently for medical treatment or because a family member or friend is seriously ill or has died, you can call the Passport Adviceline for assistance.

How often does a passport need to be renewed?

Adult passports must be renewed every 10 years, or if the holder changes their name by deed poll or after getting married.

Child passports must be renewed every 5 years. Money Expert’s Philip Stubbins says: “Once your child hits the age of 16, they will need to apply for an adult passport. If your child receives their passport before they turn 16 years old, they can use their child passport until it expires, even after the age of 18.”