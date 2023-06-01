Fit a week's worth of clothing in your carry on with this TikTok mum's £13 travel hack

You only need one item to fit a week's worth of clothes into your carry on luggage.

Packing for a holiday can be stressful - especially if you've got small children and have all the baby gear to think about too, from travel cots and travel strollers to all the toys and games you need to keep them entertained. And if you're flying, there's the price of extra luggage to think about too, especially if you're trying to save money on holiday.

Fortunately, TikTok is awash with money and time saving tips, and we've found one hack that does both these things - it's perfect for if you've got a family holiday planned this summer. All you need it one £13 item from Amazon.

In the video, TikTok mum-of-three Lora McLaughlin Peterson uses a hanging wardrobe organiser to store her outfits for each day of her trip, before collapsing the storage device into her suitcase. She then explains, "When you arrive at your destination, pull it out and hang it up!"

Lora shared the hack with her 239 thousand followers, and it has since been viewed 2.5 million times and received 124 thousand likes. Along with travel hacks, Lora often shares kitchen hacks and recipes as well as tips for cleaning and tidying your home.

Lora explains in her TikTok, "This closet favourite can fit a week's worth of clothing all into your carry on." She goes on to show herself using the hanging storage, saying "Just fold your outfits and place each day on a shelf. Now just collapse it into your luggage."

Lora's followers were quick to praise the hack, with one commenting, "I will definitely try this one thank you for sharing", while another said, "I’m going to try this! What a great idea." Another simply wrote under the video, "Genius!"

But some were worried Lora's tip would leave no room for shoes and toiletries, to which she replied in the comments, "The sides are fabric and give so you have room for a pair of shoes and toiletry bag 🤗".

Looking for more family travel tips? Make sure you're clued in on if you need travel insurance, and find out how you can sit on your flight together for free.

Video of the Week