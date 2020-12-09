We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Real Christmas trees often struggle to look fresh in the run up to Christmas, especially if you were super early at buying the best Christmas tree and decorating the tree with baubles.

But did you know that there’s a simple lemonade trick which can help your tree last longer? Helping it survive right through until the New Year.

Singer Louise Redknapp took to social media to ask her followers about a Christmas tree care rumour she’d heard on the festive grape vine.

Louise tweeted a question to her fans, she said, ‘Has anyone else heard of giving your Christmas tree lemonade to make it last longer? Or is someone having me on?

‘And if so… does it require a Vodka with it? x’ she added.

And you’ll be surprised by the responses as it looks like the tip isn’t foolery.

Lots of fans were quick to respond with their advice, confirming that the bizarre method actually works.

One wrote, ‘You actually can Lou! A drop of lemonade — or a dilute mixture of water, sugar and lemon — adds nourishment. The glucose in sugar will help the tree to maintain its cell structure and prevent needle loss, even several weeks after being cut.’

Another fan added, ‘Hey Lou, no it definitely works. I’ve been doing it for years. It has to be full fat though. Not sure about vodka …might make it a bit unsteady!! X’

Does lemonade really help Christmas trees last longer?

Gardening expert David Domoney recently gave This Morning viewers his tips for picking the perfect Christmas tree and among his hacks was mixing up some lemonade to feed it.

He said, “You can use florist’s cut flower food or you can just mix up some sugar water or full-fat lemonade.”

But his soft drink addition stunned host Phillip Schofield.

David went on to explain that it’s the high sugar content in the surprising Christmas tree food that will keep your tree looking fresher for longer.

“Yes, it’s the sugar really Phillip,” he explained. “It’s an element of food within. You’d be surprised just how much water the tree takes up, so adding a little bit of food keeps them looking fresher.”