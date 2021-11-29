Cyber Monday Artificial Christmas Tree deals: Save up to £98 on trees at Very, Homebase, Wilko and more

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Beat the Christmas rush and take advantage of these Cyber Monday artificial tree deals – with up to 70% off at retailers like Amazon, Wayfair, Argos and Homebase.

With Christmas 2021 just around the corner, many of us are getting ready to well and truly deck the halls. And of course, high-up on the Christmas decor to-do list is nabbing one of the best artificial Christmas trees – ready for adorning with festive tinsel, sparkly baubles, golden ribbons and more.

Investing in a fake fir can prove to be much more cost-effective than buying a real one – or even renting a Christmas tree. And we’ve found some incredible Cyber Monday artificial tree deals that if snapped up will prove to be ever so efficient when it comes to cost per use. It’s just one of the many brilliant home savings to be had over the annual sales weekend, including these amazing Cyber Monday Le Creuset deals, huge Cyber Monday KitchenAid offers and various Cyber Monday Ninja deals on air fryers, multi-cookers and more.

Best Cyber Monday artificial Christmas tree deals – at a glance

Best Cyber Monday artificial Christmas tree deals

£150 and under:

6ft Robert Dyas Mix Tip Flocked Christmas Tree – £224.99 £149.99 (Save £75) | Robert Dyas

Bring some snowy elegance into the house this Christmas with this green flocked tree. It features 1209 hard needle and bullet tips and stands tall at 6ft with ample space for baubles and tinsel. Easy to put up – simply slot into the metal base and get decorating. View Deal 7.5ft Norway Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree – £180 £135 (Save £45) | Homebase

Enchanting and elegant, this 7.5ft Norway Spruce looks rather identical to a real tree. Thick and bushy, it boasts 2,758 branch tips to jazz up with lights and decorations. And it’s one that should last for a few yuletide seasons to come. View Deal

Wooden Scandi Tree – £175 £131.25 (Save £43.75) | Joules

This scandi-chic tree is made from blonde spruce wood, with a slatted design and simple star detail at the top. There are twenty-eight ‘branches’ and a cylindrical central pole. View Deal

WeRChristmas Pre-Lit Victorian Pine Multi-Function Christmas Tree – £149.99 £112.49 (Save £37.50) | Amazon

This 6ft tree is perfect for those who can’t be fussed with the effort of adding strings of light. With the Victorian pine coming pre-lit with a variety of functions: flash, twinkle, chasing fade and static. The 999 PVC tips give it a lush, full bush look that will compliment any decorations. It comes foldable with a metal stand. View Deal

7ft Sierra Pine Pre-Decorated Artificial Christmas Tree – £150 £112 (Save £38) | Homebase

A sprinkling of snow and pretty pinecones make this an extra special tree for the festivities. The fake fir stands 7ft tall with hinged branches that can be easily moulded into a shape that works for you. A sweet buy with £38 off exclusively during Homebase’s Cyber Monday. View Deal

£100 and under:

6ft Dakota Pine Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree – £125 £93 (Save £32) | Homebase

This 6ft, rich green beauty comes with 200 warm white LED lights in-built within its 682 branch tips. Plus it’s easy to shape and robust in it’s metal sturdy base, meaning it’ll last for many Christmases to come. View Deal

6ft Grizedale Pre-Lit Christmas Tree with Mixed Tips and Memory Wire – £129.99 £79.99 (Save £50) | Very

This pre-lit beauty makes the perfect Christmas tree and it’s one of the best Cyber Monday artificial tree offers out there – with £50 off. It’s stylish, traditional and full-bodied, with 200 LED lights adding to it’s warm ambience. View Deal

6ft Derry Spruce Pre-lit Premium Christmas Tree – £130 £97 (Save £33) | Homebase

This extravagant 6ft Derry Spruce has some added Christmas cheer – thanks to the pre-decorated pinecones and warm LED lights that adorn the snow tip branches. Pretty and practical – it comes with sturdy metal stand that will keep this tree in place. View Deal Bon Noel 6′ Prelit Artificial Christmas Tree with Fiber Optic Led Light Decoration – £93.99 £84.99 (Save £9) | Robert Dyas

Bringing all the colour to your Christmas celebrations is this merry and bright fiber optic tree from Robert Dyas. It comes with red, blue, green and white lights built-in. And takes just 30 minutes to put up and shape. View Deal

£75 and under:

5ft Green Pine Artificial Christmas Tree – £159.99 £61.99 (Save £98) | Wayfair

This beautifully shaped 5ft pine tree is a real Black Friday bargain with just under £100 off at Wayfair. The lush green branches are complimented with a sprinkling of fake snow and ruby red berries, which really ring home the yuletide magic. Stand included. View Deal

£50 and under:

The Arbor Vitae Fir Tree 4ft – £59.99 £49.99 (Save £10) | ChristmasTreeWorld

Those seeking a classic Christmas tree at an affordable price can’t go wrong with this stunning Arbor Vitae. The two tone green tips ensure it looks lifelike and lush. And the handy colour-code hook on branches mean it’s easy to assemble too. View Deal

Green and White Fir Artificial Christmas Tree with 90 Clear/White Lights – £129.99 £49.99 (Save £80) | Wayfair

This green and white beauty comes with lights in-built too. So it’s real bargain at under £50 (especially when it’s original price is £129.99!) View Deal