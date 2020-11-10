We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

From boozy treats and chocolate to beauty products we’ve put together our pick of the best Christmas baubles 2020.

Baubles are a Christmas staple, but some of them are so much more than just a decoration. Many are filled with treats for you to enjoy over the festive period!

Fun filled Christmas baubles are making their mark alongside alternative advent calendars filled with everything from gin to perfume, and alternative Christmas crackers that seriously jazz up the festive period.

If this feels like the year for trying something new, then why not pop one of these baubles on your tree?

What better way to make sure gifts keep coming right up until 25th December that with one of these treat-filled Christmas baubles for 2020…

Best filled Christmas baubles 2020

Joe and Seph’s Popcorn Bauble, £6

Perfect for enjoying with a cosy Christmas film, these filled Joe and Seph’s popcorn baubles are sure to delight anyone this festive season. They’re available in cream and white, and filled with their much-loved salted caramel popcorn.

Drinks by the Dram Johnnie Walker Red Label whisky bauble, £ 8.50



Whisky fans will love this Johnnie Walker bauble, which is filled with a 30ml bottle of their beloved Red Label spirit. The bauble will look lovely on any tree, and gives the recipient a winter warmer when they’re ready to drink it!

Prestat Earl Grey milk chocolate truffles bauble, £14.99

Can’t choose between tea or chocolate? Why not both! These delicious Earl Grey infused chocolate truffles are encased in a red and gold festive bauble, and they’re the perfect indulgent treat for Christmas Day.

L’OCCITANE Cherry Blossom Christmas beauty bauble, £12

A lovely gift or stocking filler, this bauble makes a gorgeous addition to any Christmas tree. The products within capture the poetic beauty of springtime in Provence. Think flowering cherry trees and fresh perfume in the air.

Personalised English Whisky Co. 20cl Whisky Bauble, £30

Great for every whisky lover out there, this personalised bauble is a great boozy addition to your Christmas decorations. It makes a lovely gift for yourself or a loved one!

Six Alcohol Filled Baubles, £49.95