I’m a parenting expert - this is the age your kids are really ready to do chores (and what they can learn from getting involved)
These are the chores your kids could be doing, based on their age
We asked a parenting expert to explain when kids are ready to start helping with household chores. Here's what she had to say...
Getting your children involved in household chores can be valuable to their learning. Some parents may use them as a way to teach kids about pocket money or the importance of responsibility, and you can start off by making it a fun activity with these easy recipes for 3-6-year-olds or easy recipes for 7-11-year-olds.
Admittedly, giving your toddler chores might feel strange, and at first, you might find that their input is more of a hindrance than a help, but there are so many valuable lessons children can learn from getting involved in household tasks.
Dr. Ana Anzar, child psychologist and founder of the online platform REC parenting, told GoodtoKnow, "Helping with chores teaches children that they are members of a family, of a community, and that it is everyone’s responsibility to chip in and help out".
She added, "Allowing and encouraging them to help since they are very little gives them the message that doing chores is part of everyday life, and children must learn that is it their responsibility and the right thing to do to help their parents around the house".
But while many parents might choose to reward their children with money for helping around the house, Dr. Ana advises against this. "I wouldn’t encourage parents to pay their children for doing chores because it defeats this very purpose unless they are ‘extra chores’ like washing the car, helping out in the garden, or babysitting a sibling," she says.
But despite the value of learning to chip in from a young age, it can be hard for parents to determine what types of chores their children are developed enough to help with. As Dr. Ana explains, "Deciding what chores children should be allowed to do should be based on the child’s maturity rather than on age, but there are some age guidelines that parents can follow".
What age can children do household chores?
Age 2-3
- Tidying up the room
- Putting toys away
- Filling up a dog’s bowl
- Piling up books on shelves
- Taking clothes to the laundry basket
Dr. Ana tells us, "Toddlers usually love to do whatever their parents are doing, so rather than telling them that they are not old enough to help, make the most of it and teach them to chip in from the very beginning. Once they have finished, give them lots of praise so they understand that they have done a good thing".
Age 4-5
- Make their bed
- Help clear the table
- Help set the table
- Help bring in light groceries
Age 6-7
- Set the table
- Help with the washing up
- Help prepare dinner
- Make themselves a snack
- Put the shopping away
Age 10-12
- Load the dishwasher
- Take out the rubbish
- Prepare a light meal
Dr. Ana adds that around this age children may be ready to go to the shop on their own - depending on where you live and their level of maturity. She tells us, "I would encourage you to go with your child a couple of times but letting them be in charge (e.g., “Let’s go to buy milk but you are in charge, you need to act as if I weren’t here with you”). That way you can see how they behave, and you have the chance to give them advice".
Age 13-14
- Babysit a sibling (for short periods and depending on their level of maturity)
- Care for a pet
- Clean the house
- Do the laundry
If you're looking for more ways you can get kids involved with household tasks, these children's cookbooks might inspire you to try some easy baking recipes for kids.
Dr. Ana Aznar is a child psychologist, author, speaker, and the founder and CEO of REC Parenting, an online platform supporting parents in their parenting journey. In this time of high pressure, when many parents think that they have to be perfect all the time, Ana provides data-driven advice so that parents can make informed choices when raising their children. She believes that by supporting parents, we help to raise well-balanced, kind, and resilient children, who are the future of our society. Ana has four teenage boys.
Ellie is GoodtoKnow’s Family News Editor and covers all the latest trends in the parenting world - from relationship advice and baby names to wellbeing and self-care ideas for busy mums. Ellie is also an NCTJ-qualified journalist and has a distinction in MA Magazine Journalism from Nottingham Trent University and a first-class degree in Journalism from Cardiff University. Previously, Ellie has worked with BBC Good Food, The Big Issue, and the Nottingham Post, as well as freelancing as an arts and entertainment writer alongside her studies. When she’s not got her nose in a book, you’ll probably find Ellie jogging around her local park, indulging in an insta-worthy restaurant, or watching Netflix’s newest true crime documentary.
