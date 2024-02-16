I’m a parenting expert - this is the age your kids are really ready to do chores (and what they can learn from getting involved)

We asked a parenting expert to explain when kids are ready to start helping with household chores. Here's what she had to say...

Getting your children involved in household chores can be valuable to their learning. Some parents may use them as a way to teach kids about pocket money or the importance of responsibility, and you can start off by making it a fun activity with these easy recipes for 3-6-year-olds or easy recipes for 7-11-year-olds.

Admittedly, giving your toddler chores might feel strange, and at first, you might find that their input is more of a hindrance than a help, but there are so many valuable lessons children can learn from getting involved in household tasks.

Dr. Ana Anzar, child psychologist and founder of the online platform REC parenting, told GoodtoKnow, "Helping with chores teaches children that they are members of a family, of a community, and that it is everyone’s responsibility to chip in and help out".

She added, "Allowing and encouraging them to help since they are very little gives them the message that doing chores is part of everyday life, and children must learn that is it their responsibility and the right thing to do to help their parents around the house".

But while many parents might choose to reward their children with money for helping around the house, Dr. Ana advises against this. "I wouldn’t encourage parents to pay their children for doing chores because it defeats this very purpose unless they are ‘extra chores’ like washing the car, helping out in the garden, or babysitting a sibling," she says.

But despite the value of learning to chip in from a young age, it can be hard for parents to determine what types of chores their children are developed enough to help with. As Dr. Ana explains, "Deciding what chores children should be allowed to do should be based on the child’s maturity rather than on age, but there are some age guidelines that parents can follow".



What age can children do household chores?

Age 2-3

Tidying up the room

Putting toys away

Filling up a dog’s bowl

Piling up books on shelves

Taking clothes to the laundry basket

Dr. Ana tells us, "Toddlers usually love to do whatever their parents are doing, so rather than telling them that they are not old enough to help, make the most of it and teach them to chip in from the very beginning. Once they have finished, give them lots of praise so they understand that they have done a good thing".

Age 4-5

Make their bed

Help clear the table

Help set the table

Help bring in light groceries

Age 6-7

Set the table

Help with the washing up

Help prepare dinner

Make themselves a snack

Put the shopping away

Age 10-12

Load the dishwasher

Take out the rubbish

Prepare a light meal

Dr. Ana adds that around this age children may be ready to go to the shop on their own - depending on where you live and their level of maturity. She tells us, "I would encourage you to go with your child a couple of times but letting them be in charge (e.g., “Let’s go to buy milk but you are in charge, you need to act as if I weren’t here with you”). That way you can see how they behave, and you have the chance to give them advice".

Age 13-14

Babysit a sibling (for short periods and depending on their level of maturity)

Care for a pet

Clean the house

Do the laundry

