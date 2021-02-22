Best cookbooks for kids for 2021

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Gruffalo Cookbook, The Red One by Ella’s Kitchen, and Omari McQueen's Best Bites Cookbook are just a few of the best cookbooks for kids that we’ve included in this roundup.

Getting your little ones to eat their food can often be a huge challenge that many parents face on a daily basis. Involving your child in food preparation is a great way to encourage them to eat better. Teaching children about the food they eat, how to prepare it, and even allowing them to cook food themselves will naturally peak their interests, and will more than likely lead to them being more enthused about food overall.

Choosing to start this journey with a cookbook specifically for kids is a great choice. You can choose the recipes together, have a permanent visual reference of how you want the end result to look and you can keep going back to the book for more recipes.

We’ve put together a list of our favourite cookbooks for kids including a range of bestsellers and some exciting new releases. From learning new skills to understanding basic health and safety practices in the kitchen, from easy breakfasts for kids to baking recipes for kids, we’ve got plenty to choose from.

Best cookbooks for kids

Cooking Step By Step: More than 50 Delicious Recipes for Young Cooks

A children’s cookbook featuring 50 easy-to-follow recipes for kids, Cooking Step by Step is the perfect book for children who want to learn to cook and bake with confidence.

Teach your children the fundamental skills they’re going to need to cook or bake. With this book, they will learn how to chop, mix, and stir and put their skills to good use making a mixture of tasty savoury and sweet dishes.

VIEW AT AMAZON | £11.05

My First Cook Book: Bake, Make and Learn to Cook

Great British Bake Off winner, David Atherton is inspiring young cooks to throw on an apron and have their whisks at the ready. Packed with beautiful illustrations and easy-to-follow sweet and savoury recipes. Recipes vary from speedy suppers to show stopping bakes.

VIEW AT WATERSTONES | £14.99

Gruffalo Crumble and Other Recipes: The Gruffalo Cookbook

Let their imagination come to life in the kitchen, with this Gruffalo cookbook. Make your own owl ice cream, scrambled snake and roasted fox, and of course, Gruffalo crumble. With 24 recipes specially designed for adults to use with children, step-by-step instructions and lots of hints and tips on what to do next, Gruffalo Crumble and Other Recipes is a great way to introduce Gruffalo fans to cooking and baking.

VIEW AT AMAZON | £12.99

Cool Kids Cook: Delicious Recipes and Fabulous Facts to Turn into a Kitchen Whizz

Cool Kids Cook is an informative, fun, and stylish first cookbook for the pre-teen market. Packed full of interesting facts, challenging recipes that are designed to empower young minds to feel proud of what they’ve made not to mention healthy options, and vital, basic cooking skills to set them up for life.

VIEW AT BOOK DEPOSITORY | £12.40

Ella’s Kitchen: The Cookbook: The Red One by Ella’s Kitchen

This book is a basic must-have for every household with toddlers. It comes with stickers and colouring in. With 100 easy, tasty, and healthy recipes for snacks or full dinners, or leisurely weekend breakfasts. Plenty of pictures and easy-to-follow instructions for the recipes.

VIEW AT AMAZON | £9.99

Fantastic Eats & How to Cook Them – Fabulous Recipes for Children to Make

Angellica Bell has not only spent years as a presenter on CBBC and BBC, but she’s also a fantastic cook who won BBC TV’s Celebrity Masterchef. This cookbook includes 30 fun, step-by-step recipes that she makes with her own children. Angellica gets youngsters excited about creating tasty sweet and savoury dishes for everyone to share. Her recipes will bring the whole family together as you try your own homemade burgers, butternut squash and sweet potato fritters, Jamaican rock buns, and icy watermelon lollies.

VIEW AT WHSMITH | £12

Little Green Kitchen

Vegetarian cookbook authors and husband and wife duo, David and Luise have added a fifth addition to their cookbook family with Little Green Kitchen. They, like many parents, have experienced first-hand the struggle of making sure dinner plates are empty and that the food is in tummy’s and not on the floor. This cookbook has been created with the palettes of children at the center, while creating recipes that all the family will enjoy. All of the dishes are veggie-packed, colorful, kid-friendly and simple with most taking under 30 minutes to prepare.

VIEW AT BOOK DEPOSITORY | £15.15

The Silver Spoon for Children New Edition: Favourite Italian Recipes

Marking its 10th anniversary in 2019, a new edition of this bestselling cookbook has been released in celebration of its success. A collection of quick, wholesome, easy-to-make Italian dishes for kids to prepare (adapted especially for children from the most influential Italian cookbook of the last 50 years). This newly designed edition presents a fresh, easy-to use layout. With its charming specially commissioned illustrations, a lively layout, and bright and tempting photographs of the finished dishes, this book is sure to please budding cooks in kitchens around the world.

VIEW AT WATERSTONES | £17.95

Super Foods for Super Kids Cookbook

Pizza for breakfast? Nachos made from apples? This kids’ cookbook has cool kitchen tutorials that teach you how to read a recipe, talk like a chef, and safely use the tools needed to sizzle, chop, and simmer your favourite foods. With easy-to-read instructions and 50 recipes for yummy treats, snacks, and meals, you can whip up fun dishes like Out-Of-This-World Oatmeal Pancakes or Banana Sushi.

VIEW AT AMAZON | £9.97

Omari McQueen’s Best Bites Cookbook

Omari McQueen is one little guy on a huge road to success. The 12-year-old star of TV’s What’s Cooking, Omari McQueen’s cookbook comes full of delicious vegan recipes, for young and old. Get cooking with the UK’s youngest, award-winning vegan chef, learn how to makeover 35 plant-based recipes from pizza to pasta, snacks to smoothies.



VIEW AT WATERSTONES | £10.99

The Kew Gardens Children’s Cookbook: Plant, Cook, Eat

This beautiful grow-your-own kitchen-garden cookbook, produced in association with the Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew. The book contains step-by-step guides to show how easy it is to grow peas, beans, potatoes, carrots, and more in your garden, in patio containers or in window boxes, or on an allotment. Then transform your home-grown produce into delicious meals and desserts by following easy, step-by-step recipes. By having fun growing different plants, children won’t be able to wait to try their tasty produce, encouraging great, healthy eating habits. Learn all about how plants grow, from seeds to seedlings, watering and weeding, to harvesting and composting.

VIEW AT WATERSTONES | £12.99

The mymuybueno Cookbook

This is a book to inspire, to share, to reflect – with good, healthy, refined sugar-free food at the heart of it. Wife, mother, chef, crew agent, school principal, and successful entrepreneur, Justine Murphy wears many hats, but her journey has not been an easy one. With a genuine passion for inspiring others through her story, she has now, in her most personal endeavor yet. The mymuybueno Cookbook shares not only her unique recipes but also an insight into her world and her past, with tips on how to juggle the many balls of modern life whilst ensuring that the joy of good food – and sharing it with those you love – takes center stage in life.

VIEW AT WHSMITH | £20

And if that doesn’t inspire you, we’ve got plenty of recipes tailored to making with kids here on Goodto.com including the following: