We’ve rounded up our easiest baking recipes for kids including Mary Berry’s iced fairy cakes, homemade chocolate digestive, and porridge bars too.

If you’re looking for something simple to bake with kids, we’re here to inspire. Our baking recipes are child-friendly and perfect for all ages, with a little help from you, of course. They’re aimed at children who are just starting to get interested in baking, and helping in the kitchen.

Teaching kids how to bake is a great way to get them thinking about food origins and how it’s made. Plus with all the mixing and cake decorating, it’s a great way to practise some key skills like coordination and counting.

And if your child is an avid baker it could be worth taking a look at our roundup of the best baking sets for kids. There are some great choices that will make baking some of these recipes much easier.

First on our must-make list are these mouth-watering chocolate coconut party bites, which you can see being made by our Kids Kitchen vlogger Sarah and kids in the video above. Make these sweet chocolate bites with coconut, ground almonds, icing sugar, and cover in melted milk chocolate. You can bake them in just 25 minutes.

For more inspiring baking recipes for kids, see below…

Easy baking recipes for kids



