What are 'Mickey Mouse' degrees? Expert reveals why this term is unhelpful for teens making higher education choices
It's an off-putting term teens don't need to hear
What are 'Mickey Mouse' degrees? It's a good question - for teens embarking on those all-important higher education choices, a child development expert reveals why it's an unhelpful term.
Seeing your teen through exam stress can be a difficult time for parents. Whether you're seeing them through GCSE or A Level exams, some teens have a particular goal in mind - to get to university.
It's therefore a worry, that certain courses have been branded 'Mickey Mouse' degrees, and our GoodtoKnow resident expert, child development expert, Dr Amanda Gummer, believes the term shouldn't be used. She tells us "Using the term ‘Mickey Mouse degrees’ to describe certain university courses isn’t particularly helpful as teenagers start navigate their educational and career choices and explore topics that inspire them.
"The term ‘Mickey Mouse’ can undermine the value of different topics of study and even potentially fosters a culture of mockery that isn’t OK. Labelling anything that promotes study, learning and commitment as a joke can have negative connotations and could well put off students from pursuing their genuine interests."
The term was coined by the Minister of State for Universities, Margaret Hodge, at the time Labour looked to increase the number of students attending university in the 90s. Tabloid newspapers latched on to the phrase, and it became a term synonymous with university degrees or courses deemed worthless or irrelevant.
The phrase has once again made the headlines, having been used by Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak in the run up to the general election. The current PM suggests that if re-elected, he will shut down 'Mickey Mouse' degrees at UK universities, using money saved to create 100,000 apprenticeships a year by 2029/30. On unveiling this plan, Sunak said "Improving education is the closest thing we have to a silver bullet for boosting life chances. So, it’s not fair that some university courses are ripping young people off."
However, it appears the government are unwilling to commit to what actually constitutes a 'Mickey Mouse' degree. During a recent Radio 4 interview with Emma Barnett, minister of state for schools, Damian Hinds, was unable to give specific examples of such courses - even after being asked three times to name one.
GoodtoKnow Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
In 2023, The Telegraph published a list of what it deemed 'Mickey Mouse' degrees, based on the career pathways graduates of different subjects commonly take after leaving university, and their earning potential five years into their careers. Their analysis found 10 degrees offering the worst value for money, with those branded 'Mickey Mouse' by the media. These include:
- Photography
- Translation
- Criminology
- Fine Art
- Public Administration
- Music
- Film
- English Literature
- Fashion
- Tourism Management
Why the term 'Mickey Mouse' is unhelpful for teens
Dr Gummer tells us there are things parents need to bare in mind if their teen is concerned about hearing the term 'Mickey Mouse' in relation to a course they want to take. She says "We haven’t all ended up in a straight-line career path so it’s important that we don’t overlook the significant life skills that can be gained through the experience of heading to university.
Things like character building, camaraderie and resilience are all valuable skills essential for personal and professional development and often acquired through the experience that university life offers. By invalidating or making a mockery of certain courses or study areas we risk stifling the creativity of our young people which is much needed for a diverse future workforce."
The expert concludes, helpfully, "Universities have a duty to ensure that courses on offer provide real tangible and transferable value to students and the specific course content and the degree to which students are exposed directly to their lecturers and tutors is really important. As parents I believe we should encourage our children to explore a variety of disciplines and support their aspirations, as this will not only lead to academic success, but also help develop well-rounded individuals ready to contribute meaningfully to society."
For more on helping teens, if you have one who won't revise, our expert has top tips to turn things around. Would you pay your kid for their GCSE grades? One mum shares how this strategy has motivated her teen. If your young person searches for leaked exam papers online, they need to be warned of the consequences.
Dr Amanda Gummer has a PhD in Neuropsychology, the Postgraduate Certificate in Higher Education and more than 20 years’ experience working with children and families. As such, she is renowned as an expert on all aspects of child development, including toys and play. In 2012, she founded The Good Play Guide, an independent, expert accreditation service for children’s products, including toys, apps and more. She is also an expert panellist for GoodtoKnow.
Lucy is a mum-of-two, multi-award nominated writer and blogger with six years’ of experience writing about parenting, family life, and TV. Lucy has contributed content to PopSugar and moms.com. In the last three years, she has transformed her passion for streaming countless hours of television into specialising in entertainment writing. There is now nothing she loves more than watching the best shows on television and sharing why you - and your kids - should watch them.
-
-
What does 'all eyes on Rafah' mean - and how to explain it to children and teens
Looking at the origin and meaning of 'all eyes on Rafah' - how to explain the slogan to children and teens who might've seen it trending online.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Normal People season 2 rumours are circulating, and we have our own Marianne and Connell 'first love' stories to share
Normal People season 2 rumours are flying around, and we have our own Marianne and Connell moments to share - because everyone remembers their first heartbreak.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Teens who display this one important quality during adolescent friendships, go on to be great parents according to research
A study has shown teens who display this one important quality during adolescent friendships, go on to be great parents - and it's fascinating.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
4 tips to help teens cope with exam results disappointment, as experts warn A-level and GCSE results could be lower this year after post-pandemic ‘grade inflation’ stopped
Exam conditions returning to pre-pandemic levels this year could see a downturn in results. A psychologist shares 4 tips to help teens deal with disappointment.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Has your teen searched for the leaked exam papers online? Amount of students caught 'cheating' has doubled, here's everything you need to know - including consequences
In light of the exam paper leak, Ofqual announce the consequences for those found searching for them. This comes as the number of students found cheating doubles in six years.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Giving teens ‘space and opportunity’ to be independent helps them thrive according to an educator - here’s 3 top tips to get started
Teenagers need to be given space and opportunity to thrive - a sense of agency will set them up for success in later life, according to an educator.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
New research has linked video games to teen psychosis - here's what parents need to know
Teenagers who spend a lot of time playing video games are more likely to have a psychotic experience, according to a new study.
By Ellie Hutchings Published
-
Meta under fire for 'highly irresponsible' minimum age change on WhatsApp, as investigation finds children are being exposed to 'terrifying' content
Social media giant Meta has been criticised by campaign groups and politicians for lowering the minimum age of use on WhatsApp to 13.
By Ellie Hutchings Published
-
Child psychologist Dr Becky shares the one question to ask your teen to improve your relationship (and it might not feel natural, but she says it works 'immediately')
'Listening with curiosity' could be key to improving your relationship with your teen
By Ellie Hutchings Published
-
Worried about your stressed teen? Here are 4 expert ways you can guide them through (#2 might not feel natural, but your kids will thank you)
If your teen has been feeling stressed, check out these four tips recommended by a medical expert to help them cope.
By Ellie Hutchings Published