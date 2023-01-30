What's the difference between Yankee Candle and Home Inspiration? A Yankee employee has explained

When it comes to bringing zen into your home, lighting a candle is one of the best ways of helping relaxation and many homes have at least one Yankee Candle - if not more - if they've been snapped up in the sales (opens in new tab).

But many Yankee Candle fans have always wondered the difference between Yankee Candle and Home Inspiration candle when it comes to choosing which candle to buy and a Yankee Candle employee has revealed the significant difference.

What's the difference between Yankee Candle and Home Inspiration?

The main difference between a Yankee Candle and a Home Inspiration Yankee Candle is that a Home Inspiration candle is a "cheaper version" - with some fans claiming the strength of scent is different too.

The Yankee employee explained, "Home Inspiration are not the original Yankee Candles. I work for Yankee Candles and get asked this question regularly, it's a cheaper version."

And the question which made Yankee Candle owners wonder was prompted by TikTok user Ash Reid who spotted a bargain Yankee Candle for £4.99 in Home Bargains.

The clip was captioned, "This is your sign to run to Home Bargains...Dramatic re-enactment of the moment I seen Home Bargains are selling Yankee Candles for £4.99."

After seeing the clip and reading the employees explanation, one fan speculated, "Got these and it’s got zero scent… cheaper but cheaper for a reason."

Another fan claimed, "That’s only got two layers of smell. The Yankee ones from Yankee have three layers."

And a third fan added, "It's not original Yankee £19.99 jars but it’s still a good deal when they sell these for £9.99 in Asda."

The 'Home Inspiration' range features fragrances including calming Soft Cotton, White Linen & Lace, Cosy Up and Stony Cove, to sweet Sugared Blossom, Cherry Vanilla and Vanilla Frosting.

If tropical blends are more your taste then Pink Island Sunset, Exotic Fruits or Pomegranate Coconut are available too.

And if during the cost of living (opens in new tab) crisis you can't afford to splurge £28 on an original Yankee Candle then as a cheaper Yankee Candle, the Home Inspirations will suit.

Yankee Candle states on its website that 'Home Inspirations' were available to buy in selected supermarkets and retailers, with many selling at half the price of the original small jar.

There are some new Yankee Candle fragrances available to buy such as Watercolour Skies (opens in new tab).

Yankee has also teamed up with Rainbow Railroad with its Love For All (opens in new tab) fragrance candle (rrp £29.99)

And if you're wondering why trimming the wick of your candle doesn't stop the jar from going black, an employee gave this tip, "Avoid placing your candle in a draught if the shorter wick hasn't sorted it as a flickering wick causes soot build up."